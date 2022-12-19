How to easily complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As a means to celebrate Christmas and the Holiday Season, Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a number of festively themed missions and challenges for players to complete.

All of these missions fetch various rewards and while some are easy to complete, there are a few challenges that are a little more challenging with some players struggling to complete them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Celebrate the holiday season the way you want with new in-game craft-able items. Keep an eye out for these seasonal crafting recipes!🛠️ Celebrate the holiday season the way you want with new in-game craft-able items. Keep an eye out for these seasonal crafting recipes!🛠️✨ https://t.co/mnc3BWLyqh

One such mission is the Cookie Taste Test where you will be required to cook and eat the following items — Biscuits, My Hero Cookie, Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie.

You will need to cook any three out of the four items and eat them for the challenge to be completed. Do note, however, that eating one cookie three times will not help you complete the objective.

Hence, today’s guide will go over all the cookie recipes that you will need to complete the Cookie Taste Test challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Completing the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned, to be able to complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will be required to craft and consume some in-game items.

1) Biscuits

To be able to make Biscuits in the game, you will be required to get your hands on Wheat X1, Sugarcane X1, and Butter X1 and then toss them all into a pot.

You can purchase Wheat from 3 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow or choose to harvest it yourself by buying Wheat seeds, planting them in your field, and growing them.

Sugarcane can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. You will be able to buy a piece for 29 Star Coins. Alternately, much like with Wheat, you can choose to buy Sugarcane seeds with 5 Star Coins, and then grow them yourself on your farm.

Butter, on the other hand, can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry for 190 Star Coins.

2) My Hero Cookie

To make My Hero Cookie in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to obtain Cocoa Beans and Vanilla, both of which can be acquired from the Sunlit Plateau Biome during harvesting. These resources are not too difficult to find, by mixing them with Wheat, you will be able to obtain the cookie.

Another region from where you will be able to harvest more Cocoa beans is the Glade of Trust Biomes. The ingredient can be obtained in the trees there.

3) Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookies can be obtained by mixing Wheat with Sugarcane, Cocoa Beans, and Butter. It’s one of the simpler items required to complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

4) Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie

Preparing Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie only requires Wheat and Ginger. While the recipe itself is simple, getting Ginger can be a tad difficult as it is only harvested from the Forgotten Land biome. To be able to unlock this area, you will need to get your hands on 15000 Dreamlight, which is not the simplest task.

After crafting the cookies, you will need to consume three of them in-game to complete the Cookie Taste Test challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Poll : 0 votes