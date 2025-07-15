All EA FC 26 pre-order bonuses leaked: Everything we know

EA FC 26 is releasing an official reveal trailer on July 16, 2025, and some pre-order bonuses seem to have leaked on social media. In an X post created by @FutSheriff, the user attached two images that may provide the community a peek into what to expect should they pre-purchase the upcoming title. The pictures include information about early access, FC points, a seasonal pass, and more.

This article will highlight the leaked pre-order bonuses for EA FC 26.

Everything we know about EA FC 26 pre-order bonus

EA FC 26 is set to release a reveal trailer for the game and will likely include a showcase of the gameplay elements alongside purchasable content, including pre-order bonuses. However, some of the pre-order bonuses were supposedly leaked in an X post by @FutSheriff. Although the images seem to be snippets of an entire page, the final set of bonuses may be different than the leaks.

The first image from the post highlights that one of the pre-order bonuses could be a massive 7-Day Early Access to the game. This could help some of the EA FC veterans grind the game faster and build their dream teams ahead of the rest of the community. The second benefit is a total of 6000 FC Points that would be provided to the user account over 2 months. Moreover, pre-purchasing may also include the Season 1 Premium Pass for players to enjoy even more rewards as they grind the game.

The second image showcases benefits for both EA FC 26 and its prequel, EA FC 25. For the prequel, fans could receive 1 of 5 Player Pick, 93+ OVR ICON, and a Player Evolution. In the upcoming FC 26 title, players could receive Football Ultimate Team and 1 of 15 ICONs at launch. However, the ICONs for both titles may remain untradable within the game.

Pre-order bonuses seem to be limited and may only apply to purchases made by August 26, 2025.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks and may not be accurate with the final release of the game. Fans can check out the official reveal trailer and official EA blogs to obtain more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

