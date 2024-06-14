All echoes with Moonlit Clouds Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves features nine Sonata Effects and Moonlit Cloud is one of them. This is an excellent Sonata Effect for Hybrid/ support resonators like Jianxin, Mortefi, and Sanhua. When you equip two Moonlit Cloud Echoes, it increases the resonator's Energy Regen (ER%). Equipping five Echoes of the same Sonata Effect activates upon using Outro Skill and increases the next resonator's ATK.

In the current version 1.0 update, it is the only Echo set that provides Energy Regen and ATK buffs. This article will cover all the monsters who drop Echoes with Moonlit Cloud Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves.

Moonlit Cloud Cost 4 Echoes in Wuthering Waves

There are two Tacet Discords that can drop Cost 4 Echoes with Moonlit Cloud Sonata Effect:

Bell-Borne Geochelone

Bell-Borne Geochelone (Image via Kuro Games)

Bell-Borne Geochelone is a Calamity class Echo and one of the weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves. Its Echo skill provides a shield to the entire party and deals with Glacio DMG. The shield offers DMG reduction and boost, but will disappear when enemies hit the on-field character three times.

You can find its spawn location in Bell-Borne Ravine near the Gorges of Spirits region.

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is an overlord class Echo in Wuthering Waves. Its Echo skill transforms resonators to deal with Havoc DMG and restores liberation energy upon hit. In addition, if the resonator uses the Outro Skill within 15 seconds of the Echo Skill, the next resonator damage dealt is boosted.

Moonlit Cloud Cost 3 Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Here is a list of Cost 3 Tacet Discords & mutant organisms that will drop Moonlit Cloud Echoes:

Chaserazor

Geohide Saurian

Spearback

Stonewall Bracer

Chaserazor

Chaserazor (Image via Kuro Games)

Chaserazor is an elite-class Echo that takes the shape of a broken car. Players can explore the Desorock Highlands and the Port City of Guixu to find tons of spawn locations. This Tacet Discord can drop Cost 3 Sierre Gale Echo as well.

Geohide Saurian

Geohide Saurian (Image via Kuro Games)

Geohide Saurian is an elite-class mutant organism. These amphibian-like creatures are largely found in forest areas near Central Plains, Gorges of Spirits, and Port City of Guixu in Wuthering Waves.

Spearback

Spearback (Image via Kuro Games)

Spearback is another bearlike mutant organism that can drop Cost 3 Moonlit Cloud Echo. Its spawn location is spread all across Huanglong but is more concentrated near Dims Forest and Tiger's Maw.

Stonewall Bracer

Stonewall Bracer (Image via Kuro Games)

Stonewall Bracer is an elite class Tacet Discord made from fragmented rocks. This golem-looking TD can be found all across Huanglong in Wuthering Waves. Its spawn locations are more concentrated in areas between Tiger's Maw and Whining Aix's Mire. Do note it can drop a Cost 3 Rejuvenating Glow Echo as well.

Moonlit Cloud Cost 1 Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Cruisewing

Cruisewing (Image via Kuro Games)

Cruisewing is a mutant organism similar to mayflies that can be found throughout Huanglong. The spawn locations of these entities are well-concentrated in Jinzhou, Tiger's Maw, and Guixu.

Diamondclaw

Diamondclaw (Image via Kuro Games)

As the name suggests, Diamondclaw is a common mutant organism that resembles a scorpion with diamond-sharp claws. They are exclusively found in areas near Tiger's Maw in Wuthering Waves.

Fission Junrock

Fission Junrock (Image via Kuro Games)

Fission Junrock is a common Tacet Discord made from rocks. These enemies are commonly found in areas near Tiger's Maw and Wuming Bay. In addition, they always move in groups, making farming Echoes easier for players.

Glacio Prism

Glacio Prism (Image via Kuro Games)

Glacio Prism is a common Tacet Discord made from minerals. They spawn all across Huanglong but are more concentrated in places near Central Plains and Gorges of Spirits.

Sabyr Boar

Sabyr Boar (Image via Kuro Games)

Sabyr Boar is a common-class mutant organism that can drop Cost 1 Moonlit Cloud Echo. They are generally found in Tiger's Maw and Central Plains. In addition, they always move in packs, making it easier to farm Moonlit Cloud Echoes.

Whiff Whaff

Whiff Whaff (Image via Kuro Games)

Whiff Whaff is a common Tacet Discord that spawns all across Huanglong. It is commonly found with Snip Snap and Zig Zag.

Zig Zag

Zig Zag (Image via Kuro Games)

Zig Zag is another common Tacet Discord that is commonly found alongside Snip Snap and Whiff Whaff. Thus, you can find plenty of spawn locations all across Huanglong.

