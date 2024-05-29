How to beat the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves? Boss location, rewards, and more

The Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves is a three-headed tertiary Tacet Discord you will encounter while venturing through Jinzhou City's surrounding areas. It is one of the many boss encounters in the game, and you will need to defeat it quite a few times to farm ascension materials for the Resonators you obtain via the convene.
This article will show you where to find the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves and how to defeat it.
The Impermanence Heron Boss location in Wuthering Waves
The Impermanence Heron is located north of another boss: the Thundering Mephis in Wuthering Waves. Find it in the Camp Overwatch part of the map. Take the Resonance Beacon left of where the boss is located to find it waiting in the arena.
Best team composition to defeat the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves
The Impermanence Heron has high Havoc resistance so using characters like Havoc Rover, Taoqi, and Danjin will be less effective against it. Here are a few team recommendations you can use against it:
- Calcharo, Mortefi, Verina
- Baizhi, Spectro Rover, Chixia
- Baizhi, Mortefi, Encore
- Encore, Verina, Mortefi
- Lingyang, Baizhi, Sanhua
Tips to beat the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves
Here are a few pointers to beat the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves.
- Dodging and counterattacking is the easiest way to deal damage to the boss' Toughness Bar. Its attacks are easy to get a read on.
- Make sure you have a Pistol user as the boss will often take to the air before attacking you.
- Do not rush the boss. You can parry its move where it swoops down to attack you.
- Chain your skills to take down the Impernance Heron's toughness bar as well.
Rewards for defeating the Impermanence Heron in Wuthering Waves
You can obtain the following rewards after taking down the mutated bird:
- The Impermanence Heron Echo
- Gold-Dissolving Feather
- Intimacy
- Union EXP
- Sealed Tube
- Resonance Potion
- Energy Core
Remember that the quality of drops you get depends on your SOL3 Level or World Level. A higher level will give better rewards but it will also make enemies more challenging.
