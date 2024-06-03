All Elden Ring Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing locations

The Spirit Ashes are easily one of Elden Ring's most remarkable features. These not only help newcomers ease into the game's punishing difficulty curve, but also serve as an extension of their build and playstyle. And much like the weapons in Elden Ring, you can also increase the effectiveness and damage-dealing potential of the Ashen summons by upgrading them.

However, the resources required to upgrade the Ashen summons are quite rare to find, and are usually hidden in very specific dungeons. Given Elden Ring's scale and the sheer amount of dungeons it has hidden in each region of the Lands Between, it's quite difficult to gather all the resources required to upgrade all the summons in your possession.

Fortunately, you can buy the upgrade materials for the Ashen summons via the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearings. Here's a comprehensive guide on all the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring.

List of all Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring

Ashen summons can be a lot of help against some of the hardest end-game bosses (Image via FromSoftware)

The resources that are required to upgrade the Ashen summons are called Gloveworts. There are two different types, based on the kind of Ashen summon you're upgrading - Ghost Glovewort and Grave Glovewort. Both these types can be acquired via the Bell Bearings, and also by exploring dungeons.

The Grave Glovewort is usually found in Undead Catacombs or Grave-dungeons. The Ghost Glovewort, on the other hand, is mostly found in the depth of the Lands Between, mostly in Siofra and also Nocron.

That being said, here's a list of all the Gloverwort Picker's and Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearings in Elden Ring:

Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1): Nokron, Eternal City, near the first Site of Grace.

Nokron, Eternal City, near the first Site of Grace. Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (2): Nokstella, Eternal City, found inside a chest (You reach this place while doing Ranni's questline)

Nokstella, Eternal City, found inside a chest (You reach this place while doing Ranni's questline) Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (3): Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, found near the Haligtree Site of Grace.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, found near the Haligtree Site of Grace. Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1): Altus Plateau, acquired after defeating the boss of Wyndham Catacombs.

Altus Plateau, acquired after defeating the boss of Wyndham Catacombs. Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (2): Mountaintops of the Giants, acquired after defeating the boss of Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs.

Mountaintops of the Giants, acquired after defeating the boss of Giants' Mountaintop Catacombs. Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (3): Crumbling Faram Azula, can be looted from a corpse in the lake surrounded by multiple Wormfaces.

Same as the Smithing-stone Bell Bearings, you need to bring the Gloverwort Picker's Bell Bearings to the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold to get access to an infinite supply of Ghost and Grave-Gloveworts in Elden Ring.

Give the Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing to Twin Maiden Husk to get access to infinite Gloveworts (Image via FromSoftare)

Do note that the Bell Bearings only give access to Gloverworts 1-9, which allows you to upgrade Ashen summons to "+9." For the final upgrade tier, you will need Great Ghost and Great Grave Gloveworts, which, much like the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones, are available in a very limited quantity per playthrough of Elden Ring.

