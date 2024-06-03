All Elden Ring Somberstone Bell Bearing locations

In Elden Ring, your build and playstyle are very much dependent not only on the weapon you choose but also on whether it's been upgraded or not. The weapon upgrade system in FromSoftware's souls-like games has come a long way from the convoluted and confusing process it used to be back in Demon's Souls and even the original Dark Souls.

However, it's still quite a difficult task to get your weapons upgraded in the Elden Ring, mostly due to the scarcity of upgrade resources. The Somber Smithing Stones, in particular, are quite difficult to get a hold of, especially in the early to mid-game sections of Elden Ring.

However, while these resources are available in a limited quantity, there's a rather efficient way to get an infinite supply of the Somber Smithing Stones, i.e., via the Somberstone Bell Bearings. Here's a comprehensive guide on all Somberstone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring.

List of all Somberstone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring

Somber Smithing Stones are required to upgrade special weapons like the Rivers of Blood (Image via FromSoftware)

The Somber Smithing Stones are required to upgrade special weapons in Elden Ring, i.e., those that usually are received after defeating a mini-boss or are acquired by exchanging a boss Remembrance with Enia. You will get the first few Somber Smithing Stones pretty easily from simply exploring Limgrave and even Liurnia.

However, the amount of these resources you get in the early sections is only sufficient enough to upgrade two or three weapons, at best. As such, getting access to an infinite amount of these stones early can help you try out more weapons and also builds, without having to resort to farming.

This is where the Somberstone Bell Bearings come into play since some of these can be acquired pretty early in the game. That being said, here's a list of all the Somberstone Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring:

Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (1): Sellia Crystal Tunnel (Acquired after defeating the mini-dungeons boss, Fallingstar Beast)

Sellia Crystal Tunnel (Acquired after defeating the mini-dungeons boss, Fallingstar Beast) Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (2): Altus Tunnel (Acquired after defeating the boss of the Altus Tunnel dungeon, north of Altus Plateau)

Altus Tunnel (Acquired after defeating the boss of the Altus Tunnel dungeon, north of Altus Plateau) Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3): First Church of Marika (Loot the corpse in front of the First Church of Marika in Mountaintops of the Giants)

First Church of Marika (Loot the corpse in front of the First Church of Marika in Mountaintops of the Giants) Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (4): Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace (Can be found on a corpse right beside the Site of Grace in Crumbling Farun Azula)

Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace (Can be found on a corpse right beside the Site of Grace in Crumbling Farun Azula) Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (5): Besides the Great Bridge Site of Grace (Can be found on a corpse behind the statue guarded by multiple Beastmen in Crumbling Farum Azula)

Most of these Somberstone Bell Bearings can be found simply by following the main questline and thoroughly exploring every region, especially Crumbling Farum Azula. Once you have all the Bell Bearings, return to the Twin Maiden Husk in the Roundtable Hold and exchange them for infinite Somber Smithing Stones, as long as you have enough Runes.

Exchange the Bell Bearings at the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold (Image via FromSoftware)

Do note that you only get Somber Smithing Stones 1-9 from the Bell Bearings. For the +10 upgrade material, i.e., Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, you will have to complete NPC quests and loot special chests across the Lands Between.

