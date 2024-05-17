All Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2024 free games and how to claim them

With Summer fast approaching, the Epic Games Store Mega Sale has commenced, bringing massive price cuts on various games. It is also hosting another Mystery Game Giveaway, similar to Holiday 2023. This giveaway will last till the sale ends on June 13, 2024. Similar to previous ones, each free game will be revealed on Thursday every week, giving you seven days to claim them.

If you are excited about adding more free games to your EGS library during this Epic Games Store Mega Sale, we have you covered. This article will list down all the titles Epic Games will be giving out as soon as they are revealed each week, alongside giving you a rundown on how to claim them.

NOTE: This article is a work in progress. We will be updating it when more information is made available each week.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale free games list for 2024

Below you can find a list of all the games that were listed during the giveaway:

Dragon's Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition

Bioware is a renowned studio for gifting us amazing role-playing franchises like Dragon Age, Star Wars: KOTOR, and Mass Effect. The very first title that is being offered on the Epic Games Store Mega Sale is Dragon Age Inquisition. You will travel through the fictional continent of Thedas, where the very fate of the world will depend on the choices you make.

Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 is the free title that is offered on Epic Games Store this week. Compared to last week's Dragon Age Inquisiton that pitted you against a grand plot filled with challenges and conspiracies, Farming Simulator offers a more relaxing and casual experience.

This title can be claimed from the EGS for free till May 30, 2024, when the next mystery title will be unveiled.

How to claim free games on Epic Games Store Mega Sale?

Claiming the free games during the Mega Sale in the EGS is quite straightforward. Follow the given steps to claim each title:

Head to the title's page on either the EGS website or the application.

There you will notice a -100% discount notice above the GET button.

discount notice above the button. Click on this button and then click on the Place Order option.

You will not be charged anything or asked for any payment-related information, so don't worry. After clicking, you will receive a notification in your email that the game has been added to your Epic Games Library, from where you can download and install it.

Remember that you only have around one week to claim each game during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale. If you do not get them within the time limit, they will revert to their original price when the next mystery game on the giveaway is revealed the following week.

