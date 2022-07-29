All Far Cry open worlds ranked

The Far Cry series is a genre-defining series in the world of open-world shooting games. The first installment in the series was released in 2004 as a first-person shooter, and it set the bar for future titles in the series as well as the genre.

Over the years, the series has featured a host of exotic locations as open-world environments. These locations are often fictional but take inspiration from real-life destinations.

With almost two decades worth of these games, it is important to distinguish between the open-world map each installment offers to try and decide which ones are the best. In this endeavor, one must take into consideration the immersion, uniqueness, and visual beauty, as well as the interactive experience offered by these locations.

Far Cry series has some detailed and immersive open worlds

8) Far Cry New Dawn (Hope County)

Uniqueness is key when it comes to this franchise. Since its very first title in 2004, the series has been revolutionizing the genre of open-world shooters through its unique approach. This is where Far Cry New Dawn fails to make its mark.

The game is a spin-off/sequel to Far Cry 5. Seventeen years after the events of its predecessor, players revisit the same map of Hope County in Montana but with far more restrictions.

Due to the nuclear fallout as a result of the bomb detonated by Joseph Seed at the end of Far Cry 5, large portions of the map are inaccessible. The flora and the landscapes in general also have a blue/pink tint to them due to the radiation.

Overall, the game failed to live up to expectations, and many believe that it should have been a DLC instead of a separate title due to the lack of content on offer. It is a lackluster attempt at a spin-off based on a far superior original game.

7) Far Cry 1/Far Cry (South Pacific Islands)

The very first game in the Far Cry series was a unique and innovative approach from Crytek studios. However, compared to other games in the franchise, the open world offered by this game has not aged well.

The map of the South Pacific Islands is immersive and entertaining to traverse but lacks the depth of the modern titles in the series. It is a much more linear experience with not a lot of scope for exploration.

The environmental design was exceptional for its time, and the map definitely qualifies as an open-world experience, but it still seems a lot more restrictive than what fans have come to expect from the series.

6) Far Cry 2 (East Africa)

The second game in the series is loved by hardcore fans of the genre. It offers an immersive experience grounded in realism.

The open world in this game is full of threats that create an almost never-ending sense of urgency. Players have to be vigilant at all times in order to protect themselves from mercenaries as well as African wildlife.

The world is also a lot less forgiving than the modern games. The ever-present danger of being mauled by a panther or shot down by mercenaries is made even more challenging by the more realistic controls and the small physical map display.

However, despite the high levels of immersion offered by the game, it suffers from the same issues as its predecessor. The main storyline is rather linear, with little exploration possible along the way.

The constant respawning of guards and lack of variety in missions can sometimes make the experience rather stale and monotonous.

5) Far Cry 3 (Rook Islands)

This game marked the beginning of the modern era of the franchise. It created a formula that would be followed by future installments in the series. In Far Cry 3, players assume the role of Jason Brody, who is on vacation in the archipelago of the Rook Islands when he and his friends are kidnapped by pirates.

The narrative follows Brody's adventures as he escapes his captives and fights to survive in a hostile yet visually stunning environment full of beauty and beasts. The first-person perspective of the series enables players to truly immerse themselves in the experience, and the tropical islands provide the perfect backdrop to match the vibe of Far Cry 3.

Furthermore, the game introduces an outpost system to the series where players have to eliminate hosts of enemies to liberate outposts scattered throughout the map and unlock them as safe houses.

However, despite the presence of several mini-games and side quests, the title can get repetitive and feels barren compared to the games placed higher on this list.

4) Far Cry 5 (Hope County)

The fifth installment in the mainline series takes the narrative to Montana. Players take on the role of an unnamed customizable protagonist referred to as the deputy as they battle the forces of Joseph Seed's religious cult.

The world in this game is unique in the series. This is because the fictional location of Hope County is a deviation from the exotic locations the series is accustomed to. Some hardcore fans were not pleased by this change, but it works rather well in the context of the narrative. A more rural environment combined with primitive forests provides an apt backdrop for the clash against the cult fanatics.

The title offers more depth and freedom than any of its predecessors, and its world is vast and full of side quests, NPCs, and wild animals to hunt. Players can even create squads to accompany them, including trained animals.

3) Far Cry Primal (Oros Valley)

This game is the biggest deviation from the standard experience provided by all the other games in the franchise. As the title suggests, the game is set during the Stone Age in the fictional Oros valley.

It provides the most unique experience out of all the games in the Far Cry series. This primal setting allows players to experience an open world unlike what most other titles in the genre have to offer. The game lacks the weapons, vehicles, and radio towers that the series usually featured at this point; traditional gun-based action is replaced with melee combat and some projectile weapons like bows and slingshots.

Despite having a predictable storyline, the open world is where the game really shines. Players are part of a tribe and battle against rival tribes as well as wild beasts, all the while hunting and scavenging for resources.

The world is meticulously designed with great attention to detail and offers a refreshing take on the Far Cry franchise.

2) Far Cry 6 (Yara)

The latest installment in the series reverts to the modern formula established by Far Cry 3. It is set in a tropical location called Yara, a fictional destination modeled after Cuba. The vibrant and colorful aesthetic of the world is in sharp contrast to its predecessor's subtle approach. Loyal fans of the series will instantly be reminded of the pleasant and beautiful vibe offered by the Rook Islands.

The open world is full of NPCs, side quests, checkpoints, and outposts. The game also features the very first capital city in the series, brimming with inhabitants and activity. Being the most recent game in the franchise, Far Cry 6 is definitely the most graphically advanced game, and it allows players to experience the world at its maximum potential.

1) Far Cry 4 (Kyrat)

The fourth installment in the series takes players to the picturesque Himalayan valleys in the fictional location of Kyrat. It is an absolute visual delight from start to finish, and every location in the Far Cry 4 is beautifully crafted.

Despite facing criticism for having a predictable and formulaic storyline, this title makes up for all the flaws with its vast open world. It is a unique location in the series as players get to experience South-Asian culture and scenery.

The game consists of the usual NPC-based side-quests and checkposts/checkpoints that have become synonymous with the franchise. However, the spectacular backdrop of the Himalayas makes the experience twice as enjoyable. With its subtle yet naturally beautiful colors and landscapes, this title offers the pinnacle of open-world experience in the franchise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

