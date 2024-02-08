All FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass rewards, quests, and more

Following the reset a few hours ago, EA Sports has introduced a new FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass. The pass has been introduced along with the Lunar New Year promo, celebrating the festival in the mobile title. It brings along plenty of new items like stunning cards, emotes, and plenty of coins, and event points. The pass is live and will be available until the promo concludes on February 22 UTC.

The Lunar New Year Pass has excited a lot of FC Mobile enthusiasts who have completed the ongoing Star Pass and are looking forward to a new pass.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass?

The FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass has been added to the First section of the Main Chapter of the Lunar New Year promo.

FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the new FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass:

Rank 1: 1x Random 91-93 OVR Lunar New Year player

1x Random 91-93 OVR Lunar New Year player Rank 2, 6, and 9: 10x Random 65-72 OVR Base players

10x Random 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 3: Two million FC Coins

Two million FC Coins Rank 4: 300x Gems

300x Gems Rank 5, 15, and 26: Random 85-92 OVR player

Random 85-92 OVR player Rank 7 and 10: 150K FC Coins

150K FC Coins Rank 8 and 21: EA Pass Points x30

EA Pass Points x30 Rank 11 and 14: 15x Random 65-72 OVR Base players

15x Random 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 12 and 22: 200k FC Coins

200k FC Coins Rank 13: 750x FC Points

750x FC Points Rank 17: 15x 65-72 OVR Base players

15x 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 15: Random 85-92 OVR player

Random 85-92 OVR player Rank 16: 350x Gems

350x Gems Rank 18: 750x FC Points

750x FC Points Rank 19, and 24: 1 5x 65-72 OVR Base players

5x 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 20: 91 OVR GK Matthew Ryan

91 OVR GK Matthew Ryan Rank 23: 450x Gems

450x Gems Rank 24: 20x 65-72 OVR Base players

20x 65-72 OVR Base players Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item) Rank 27: EA Pass Points x40

EA Pass Points x40 Rank 28: 250k FC Coins

250k FC Coins Rank 29: 500x Gems

500x Gems Rank 30: 94 OVR LB Alphonso Davies

Those who successfully reach rank 30 and get hold of the Alphonso Davies card can use it to win more Head to Head (H2H) matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals section.

What are the various FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass Quests?

Similar to the National Valour Pass in FC Mobile, Earning Pass points will help players rank up the FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass and earn ranked rewards. These Pass Points can be collected by completing various exchanges, LNY quests, and daily quests from the Main Chapter.

FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass quests (Image via EA Sports)

Those who complete all the quests can earn 1400 Pass points, an FC Mobile Lunar New Year Ultra Pack emote, and 100 LNY Points. Additionally, completing each quest also ensures stunning rewards.

Here's a look at the different Lunar New Year quests:

Goal Master: Score 100 goals

Division Rivals: Win 15 matches in Division Rivals mode

Helping Hand: Complete 80 assists

Open the Pack: Acquire seven Lunar New Year Packs

Claim seven Login rewards

As mentioned earlier, FC Mobile gamers can also earn rewards from the daily quests in the Main Chapter. 400 Lunar New Year Pass points can be obtained by completing them.