All FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass rewards, quests, and more

Following the reset a few hours ago, EA Sports has introduced a new FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass. The pass has been introduced along with the Lunar New Year promo, celebrating the festival in the mobile title. It brings along plenty of new items like stunning cards, emotes, and plenty of coins, and event points. The pass is live and will be available until the promo concludes on February 22 UTC.
The Lunar New Year Pass has excited a lot of FC Mobile enthusiasts who have completed the ongoing Star Pass and are looking forward to a new pass.
What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass?
The FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass has been added to the First section of the Main Chapter of the Lunar New Year promo.
Here's an overview of all the ranked rewards available in the Premium section of the new FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass:
- Rank 1: 1x Random 91-93 OVR Lunar New Year player
- Rank 2, 6, and 9: 10x Random 65-72 OVR Base players
- Rank 3: Two million FC Coins
- Rank 4: 300x Gems
- Rank 5, 15, and 26: Random 85-92 OVR player
- Rank 7 and 10: 150K FC Coins
- Rank 8 and 21: EA Pass Points x30
- Rank 11 and 14: 15x Random 65-72 OVR Base players
- Rank 12 and 22: 200k FC Coins
- Rank 13: 750x FC Points
- Rank 17: 15x 65-72 OVR Base players
- Rank 15: Random 85-92 OVR player
- Rank 16: 350x Gems
- Rank 18: 750x FC Points
- Rank 19, and 24: 15x 65-72 OVR Base players
- Rank 20: 91 OVR GK Matthew Ryan
- Rank 23: 450x Gems
- Rank 24: 20x 65-72 OVR Base players
- Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal item)
- Rank 27: EA Pass Points x40
- Rank 28: 250k FC Coins
- Rank 29: 500x Gems
- Rank 30: 94 OVR LB Alphonso Davies
Those who successfully reach rank 30 and get hold of the Alphonso Davies card can use it to win more Head to Head (H2H) matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals section.
What are the various FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass Quests?
Similar to the National Valour Pass in FC Mobile, Earning Pass points will help players rank up the FC Mobile Lunar New Year Pass and earn ranked rewards. These Pass Points can be collected by completing various exchanges, LNY quests, and daily quests from the Main Chapter.
Those who complete all the quests can earn 1400 Pass points, an FC Mobile Lunar New Year Ultra Pack emote, and 100 LNY Points. Additionally, completing each quest also ensures stunning rewards.
Here's a look at the different Lunar New Year quests:
- Goal Master: Score 100 goals
- Division Rivals: Win 15 matches in Division Rivals mode
- Helping Hand: Complete 80 assists
- Open the Pack: Acquire seven Lunar New Year Packs
- Claim seven Login rewards
As mentioned earlier, FC Mobile gamers can also earn rewards from the daily quests in the Main Chapter. 400 Lunar New Year Pass points can be obtained by completing them.