All FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter missions, rewards, and more

EA Sports recently introduced the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter, which celebrates the legendary career of the Dutch football icon - Wesley Sneijder. In this chapter, the developers offer multiple missions to help players develop pin-point passing accuracy like Sneijder. It also offers many stunning gifts that massively enhance the gaming experience of millions of FC Mobile users worldwide.

Following the success of the King Kanu chapter, the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter is now live and will be available until the season resets in September 2024.

What are the various missions in the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter?

Based on the archer theme, the new Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter contains multiple missions in a bow-and-arrow-shaped path.

Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various missions available in the Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter:

Mission 1: Get Arrow Tokens x10

Get Arrow Tokens x10 Mission 2: Score Penalty (Boom Box) and get Arrow Tokens x5 and Coins x5000

Score Penalty (Boom Box) and get Arrow Tokens x5 and Coins x5000 Mission 2A: Score Freekick (Bricks) and get Arrow Tokens x5 and Coins x1000

Score Freekick (Bricks) and get Arrow Tokens x5 and Coins x1000 Mission 2B: Win a match against the 85 Heroes team after 55 minutes with the scoreline 2-2 and get Arrow Tokens x10 and Coins x1000

Win a match against the 85 Heroes team after 55 minutes with the scoreline 2-2 and get Arrow Tokens x10 and Coins x1000 Mission 3: Win a match against the 90 Heroes team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 3-1 and get Arrow Tokens x25 and Coins x1000

Win a match against the 90 Heroes team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 3-1 and get Arrow Tokens x25 and Coins x1000 Mission 3A: Freekick (Box Shapes) and get Arrow Tokens x20 and Coins x1000

Freekick (Box Shapes) and get Arrow Tokens x20 and Coins x1000 Mission 3B: Dribble (Avoid Opponents) and get Arrow Tokens x15 and Coins x1000

Dribble (Avoid Opponents) and get Arrow Tokens x15 and Coins x1000 Mission 4: Win a match against the 85 Heroes team after 45 minutes with the scoreline 1-2 and get Arrow Tokens x15 and Coins x1000

Win a match against the 85 Heroes team after 45 minutes with the scoreline 1-2 and get Arrow Tokens x15 and Coins x1000 Mission 5: Get Arrow Tokens x5 and Gems x100

Once they reach 150 Arrow Tokens, they can get the rare Heroes 24 logo of Wesley Sneijder - Sureshot's Quiver.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter?

Players can get multiple rewards once they reach certain scores daily.

Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the daily rewards in the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter:

Reward 1: Reach a score of 10 and get FC Coins

Reach a score of 10 and get FC Coins Reward 2: Reach a score of 20 and get FC Coins and a random 75-88 OVR Dutch player

Reach a score of 20 and get FC Coins and a random 75-88 OVR Dutch player Reward 3: Reach a score of 28 and get FC Coins and an 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Rank-up item)

Reach a score of 28 and get FC Coins and an 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Rank-up item) Reward 4: Reach a score of 37 and get FC Coins and a random 86-90 OVR player

Additionally, players are entitled to a Milestone reward once their score reaches 250.

Here's a look at all the Milestone reward options in the FC Mobile Sureshot Heroes 24 chapter:

Milestone reward 1: 96 OVR CAM Wesley Sneijder (Heroes 24 edition)

96 OVR CAM Wesley Sneijder (Heroes 24 edition) Milestone reward 2: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up item)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank-up item) Milestone reward 3: Random 90-94 OVR player

Most players will likely be looking to get hold of the Wesley Sneijder card as it has great attributes and can help them reach the FC Champion tier faster.

