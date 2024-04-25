FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu: Chapter path, missions, rewards, and more

FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu is the latest Heroes chapter added to the game and is unlocked after today's weekly reset. It's a tribute to legendary Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu, whose career was decorated by multiple achievements like an invincible Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy with Ajax, and an Olympic gold medal for Nigeria.

This article dives deep into the FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter to help players learn more about the path, missions, and rewards. However, players need not rush with this since it will remain in the game until the season resets in September.

What are the different missions in the FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter?

Heroes King Kanu is a newly structured event chapter in the FC Mobile Heroes event (Image via EA Sports)

The newly added FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter is expected to build on the popularity of the Heroes 24 event promo.

Akin to the previous five heroes chapters, this too offers multiple missions that players can complete to receive rewards. However, the path of this chapter missions is structured pretty differently from the others.

The chapter path of FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu is divided into five "Fragments" of qualities. Kanu called the football pitch his "Kingdom," and fans considered him a great ruler of his kingdom.

A great ruler on pitch typically comes with five premium qualities: Wisdom, Foresight, Flexibility, Tact, and Strength, Nwankwo Kanu possessed all of them. Thus, FC Mobile players need to collect all these five quality fragments to achieve the chapter milestone rewards.

FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter Fragment missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various missions in the FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter:

Fragment 1 - Wisdom:

Skill Game 1-star: Dribble Collectables - 5x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins

Dribble Collectables - 5x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins Skill Game 2-star: Cutout Race - 10x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins

Cutout Race - 10x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins Match 3-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1:0 - 15x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1:0 - 15x Wisdom Fragment, 1000x Coins Free Reward - 5x Wisdom Fragment, 1x 87-92 Eredivisie Mixed Version Player (Untradable)

Fragment 2 - Tact:

Match 3-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 45 minutes with the scoreline 2:1 - 15x Tact Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 45 minutes with the scoreline 2:1 - 15x Tact Fragment, 1000x Coins Skill Game 2-star: Penalty Box Wall - 10x Tact Fragment, 1000x Coins

Penalty Box Wall - 10x Tact Fragment, 1000x Coins Free Reward - 5x Wisdom Fragment, 1x 83-91 Nigerian Mixed Version Player (Tradable)

- 5x Wisdom Fragment, 1x 83-91 Nigerian Mixed Version Player (Tradable) Skill Game 4-star: Penalty Single Target - 20x Tact Fragment, 1000x Coins

Fragment 3 - Flexibility:

Skill Game 1-star: Free Kick Box Shapes - 5x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins

Free Kick Box Shapes - 5x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins Skill Game 2-star: Learn to avoid props - 10x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins

Learn to avoid props - 10x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins Skill Game 3-star: Passing Bunny Pinball - 15x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins

Passing Bunny Pinball - 15x Flexibility Fragment, 1000x Coins Watch Ad: Possible Fragment Reward (Any of the 5)

Fragment 4 - Foresight:

Match 3-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 55 minutes with the scoreline 0:2 - 5x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 55 minutes with the scoreline 0:2 - 5x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins Match 3-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 65 minutes with the scoreline 1:2 - 10x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 65 minutes with the scoreline 1:2 - 10x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins Match 4-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 75 minutes with the scoreline 2:2 - 15x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Chelsea team after 75 minutes with the scoreline 2:2 - 15x Foresight Fragment, 1000x Coins Free Reward - 10x Foresight Fragment, 5x Tact Fragment, 1x 87-93 Mixed Version Attacker (Unradable)

Fragment 5 - Strength:

Skill Game 1-star: Opponent Race - 5x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins

Opponent Race - 5x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins Skill Game 4-star: Penalty Targets and Cutouts - 20x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins

Penalty Targets and Cutouts - 20x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins Match 4-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1:0 - 20x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins

Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1:0 - 20x Strength Fragment, 1000x Coins Free Reward - 10x Strength Fragment, 1x 83-91 PL Mixed Version Player (Tradable)

FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu reward activation Fragment targets

FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter fragment targets (Image via EA Sports)

Following are the fragment collection targets in the King Kanu Heroes chapter, as they call, to "Restore The King's Power":

Wisdom Fragment - 150

Tact Fragment - 200

Flexibility Fragment - 120

Foresight Fragment - 160

Strength Fragment - 180

Once all these 810 Fragments are collected, you will be eligible to collect the milestone reward of the FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter.

What are the Milestone Rewards in the FC Mobile Heroes King Kanu chapter?

King Kanu chapter milestone rewards (Image via EA Sports)

1+3 Milestone Rewards are available in the newly unlocked King Kanu chapter. Players completing all quests will get a Premium King Kanu Logo for free and can choose only one out of these three Milestone Rewards:

Milestone Reward 1: 90-97 OVR Random Mixed Version player (Untradable)

90-97 OVR Random Mixed Version player (Untradable) Milestone Reward 2: 94 OVR ST Nwankwo Kanu (Untradable)

94 OVR ST Nwankwo Kanu (Untradable) Milestone Reward 3: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank up Card)

All the Milestone Rewards are untradable, making them rare items and not available in the FC Mobile transfer market.

