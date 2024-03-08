All FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter missions, rewards, and more

The FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter has been unlocked in the mobile title following the weekly reset. The chapter celebrates the historic career of DaMarcus Beasley, and it will remain in the game until the season resets in September. Players can get Beasley's Heroes 24 rare card and other items as free rewards during its run.

This article will help players learn more about the chapter and the rewards offered.

What are the different missions in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter?

The FC Mobile Trickybeas chapter is expected to build on the popularity of the Heroes 24 promo. It offers multiple missions that players can complete to get rewards.

FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various missions in the Trickybeas chapter:

Skill Game 3-star: Dribble Gates - 5x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k

Dribble Gates - 5x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k Match 3-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 - 5x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k

Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 - 5x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k Free Reward - 10x Trickybeas Tokens

- 10x Trickybeas Tokens Match 4-star: Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 - 15x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k

Play a match against 85 OVR Heroes 24 team after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0 - 15x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k Skill Game 4-star: Freekich Box Wall - 15x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k

Freekich Box Wall - 15x Trickybeas Tokens, Coins x1k Free Reward - 10x Trickybeas Tokens

Moreover, players can get 10x Trickybeas Tokens by watching ads every day.

What are the various rewards in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter?

FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas Chapter offers running rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Many rewards are available in the Trickybeas chapter. Here's a look at them:

Reward 1: Free - Random Coins pull between 10k-100k

Free - Random Coins pull between 10k-100k Reward 2: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random MLS Mixed Version player

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random MLS Mixed Version player Reward 3A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x25k

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x25k Reward 3B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x10

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x10 Reward 4A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x50k

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x50k Reward 4B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x20

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x20 Reward 5: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Eredivisie Mixed Version player

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Eredivisie Mixed Version player Reward 6A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x30

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x30 Reward 6B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x50k

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x50k Reward 7A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x40

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x40 Reward 7B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x75k

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x75k Reward 8: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Random PL Mixed Version Player

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Random PL Mixed Version Player Reward 9A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x75k

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Coins x75k Reward 9B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x100

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Gems x100 Reward 10A: 40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Coins pull between 100k-500k

40 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Coins pull between 100k-500k Reward 10B: 50 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Gems pull between 100-1000

50 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Gems pull between 100-1000 Reward 11: 80 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Bundesliga Mixed Version player

80 Trickybeas Tokens - Random Bundesliga Mixed Version player Reward 12: Free - 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dedek (Rank Up card)

The player cards can be used in FC Mobile Division Rivals matches to achieve the best outcome.

What are the Milestone Rewards in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas chapter?

Three Milestone Rewards are available in the newly unlocked Trickybeas chapter. However, players completing all quests can choose only one out of the three Milestone Rewards.

FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas Chapter contains Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Milestone Rewards up for grabs in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Trickybeas Chapter:

Milestone Reward 1: 90-97 OVR Random Mixed Version player (Untradable)

90-97 OVR Random Mixed Version player (Untradable) Milestone Reward 2: 93 OVR LM DaMarcus Beasley (Untradable)

93 OVR LM DaMarcus Beasley (Untradable) Milestone Reward 3: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Rank up Card)

All the Milestone Rewards are untradable, making them rare items.

Check out some of our other coverages on FC Mobile:

Ramadan festival cards || Ramadan event packs || Heroes 24 Exchanges || Heroes 24 Voller Exchange