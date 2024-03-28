All FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass rewards and how to get Pass points

Following the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass. The Pass was added along with the UCL 2024 Road to the Final promo, celebrating the ongoing UEFA Champions League season. Priced at 899 INR (or equivalent money), the Pass offers plenty of stunning items and cards and is divided into both Premium and Free Sections.

The Pass is already live and will be available for the next 21 days. Hence, players should act quickly to get hold of the rewards.

What are the different rewards in the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass?

The FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass can be accessed by visiting the UCL 2024 Road to the Final Main chapter, where it is present in the first section.

Snippet showing FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass rewards. (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the ranked rewards added in the Premium section of the new UCL 2024 Pass:

Rank 1: Random 91-93 OVR UCL 2024 player x1

Random 91-93 OVR UCL 2024 player x1 Rank 2, 6, and 9: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x10

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x10 Rank 3: Two million FC Coins

Two million FC Coins Rank 4: Gems x300

Gems x300 Rank 5, 15, and 26: Random 85-92 OVR player x1

Random 85-92 OVR player x1 Rank 7 and 10: FC Coins x150k

FC Coins x150k Rank 8 and 21: EA Pass Points x30

EA Pass Points x30 Rank 11, 14, and 17: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x15

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x15 Rank 12 and 22: FC Coins x200k

FC Coins x200k Rank 13 and 18: FC Points x750

FC Points x750 Rank 15: Random 85-92 OVR player x1

Random 85-92 OVR player x1 Rank 16: Gems x350

Gems x350 Rank 19 and 24: Random 65-72 OVR Base players x20

Random 65-72 OVR Base players x20 Rank 20: 95 OVR CB Icon Alessandro Nesta

95 OVR CB Icon Alessandro Nesta Rank 23: Gems x450

Gems x450 Rank 24: 65-72 OVR Base players x20

65-72 OVR Base players x20 Rank 25: 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal rank up card)

91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano (Universal rank up card) Rank 27: EA Pass Points x40

EA Pass Points x40 Rank 28: FC Coins x250k

FC Coins x250k Rank 29: Gems x500

Gems x500 Rank 30: 95 OVR GK UCL 2024 RTTF Jan Oblak

Lucky players can also get the Road to the Final player cards from the pulls available in the Pass.

How can you earn FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass Points?

Similar to the Lunar New Year Pass, earning Pass points will enable you to rank up the FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass and earn ranked rewards. These Pass Points can be collected by completing various UCL 2024 quests and from the Main Chapter.

Additionally, completing each quest also ensures stunning rewards.

FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass Quests offers Pass points. (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different FC Mobile UCL 2024 Pass quests:

Goal Master: Score 100 goals

Score 100 goals Rank Up: Rank up players five times

Rank up players five times Helping Hand: Perform 80 assists

Perform 80 assists Get In The Way: Perform 80 tackles

Perform 80 tackles Kick Off: Complete 20 Division Rivals matches

Complete 20 Division Rivals matches Chapter Master: Complete 30 Weekly Promotion matches

Complete 30 Weekly Promotion matches Quarter Finals: Earn one Player from the Quarter Finals chapter

However, more quests will be added to the section when the competition reaches its semi-finals and the final stages.

Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, you can also earn UCL 2024 Pass points from the Main Chapter of the RTTF promo. You can earn 50 Pass Points when you play a Weekly Promotion match against AI, VS Attack, or Head to Head mode.

Those who complete all the quests can earn an extra 200 Pass points and a UCL 2024 Elite Pack (Untradable).