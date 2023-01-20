All female romance options in Fire Emblem Engage

Alear, the protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage, is the only character that can enter into any form of a serious relationship. Whether it's a male or female Alear, the player can build several female characters’ bond up to A-rank and then take it further when they finally obtain the Pact Ring.

While it isn’t difficult to reach that point, not all relationships are romantic ones, and there are no weddings to be had. Even if you decide at the very last moment to build someone’s bond up to A-rank and go all out with the Pact Ring, that's very much within the realm of possibility. Considering that the game allows you to give an unlimited number of gifts, you can build an A-rank bond with any character in no time.

If you’re looking to start a romance with a female character in Fire Emblem Engage, here's what you need to know, regardless of which Alear you're playing as.

Which female characters can Alear romance in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem: Fates featured same-sex relationships for the first time in the franchise’s history, something that has made a return in Fire Emblem Engage. Although Fire Emblem: Three Houses had a few same-sex relationships for female Byleth, they were fairly restrictive. In the latest entry to the franchise, that has been loosened significantly.

You can romance nearly everyone in the game, but your S-Rank relationship may not always be as romantic as you wish it to be. It’s also worth pointing out that you cannot romance any of the Fire Emblem ring characters. While you can build a bond with them (and you should), you cannot wed your rings.

Female romance options

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Merrin

Panette

All of the female characters listed above can be romanced, no matter which version of Alear you're playing as in Fire Emblem Engage. Whether same-sex or heterosexual, they can be given your Pact Ring. Unfortunately, not all of these characters are going to feel quite romantic. Some, for example, are platonic.

Anna, the merchant/thief character that has been present throughout the Fire Emblem series, for example, is one of the game's platonic options. You can get her to S-Rank, but don’t expect it to be a lovey-dovey experience. At the end of the day, she's still all about the money. In Fire Emblem Engage, she’s trying to find her family as well.

These characters can all be picked to become your S-Rank partner, but it’s less romantic and more of a platonic relationship. There are also flirtatious relationships that are far more ambiguous as to what the partnership means. Some of this might be what certain players want, and if so, there are options for that as well in Fire Emblem Engage.

Female platonic options

Anna

Celine

Veyle

Female flirtatious options

Timerra

Yunaka

Framme

Hortensia

Considering that some Fire Emblem fans don't enjoy the romantic aspect of the game, there are a few platonic options for female party members listed as well. This lets you take advantage of giving the Pact Ring to a party member without feeling uncomfortable.

This gives players a nice variety of options in what kind of relationship they’re looking for in their protagonist in Fire Emblem Engage. It’s worth keeping these things in mind when looking to give the Pact Ring to a character in the late game.

