All fishing baits in Genshin Impact and how to unlock them

Fishing is an integral part of Genshin Impact, and engaging in this activity can reward you with several in-game resources, including some weapons. You can catch several different types of fish in the game from the designated spots, and each type requires various types of fishing baits.

As of this writing, there are seven types of fishing baits in Genshin Impact, and this article will list their names, how to unlock them, ingredients, and the types of fish they should be used for.

All fishing baits in Genshin Impact

1) Fruit Paste Bait

Fruit Paste Bait is one of the first few fishing baits that you can create in Genshin Impact and resembles an orange colored ball. To unlock it, you must complete the Exploding Population World Quest. You can trigger it by interacting with Kathyrene in Mondstadt at Adventure Rank 35.

Afterward, you can craft the required amount at any Alchemy table.

Ingredients required to craft: Wheat x 1, Sunsettia x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish

2) Redrot Bait

Nantuck of Mondstadt Fishing Association (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Redrot Bait resembles a red colored ball in the title, and its recipe can be purchased from the Mondstadt Fishing Association on the eastern coast of the city in exchange for three Medaka fish.

Ingredients required to craft: Foul x 1, Dendrobium x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider

3) False Worm Bait

False Worm Bait is another fishing bait that can be bought from the Mondstadt Fishing Association in exchange for three Medaka Fish. It appears similar to a yellow colored worm.

Ingredients required to craft: Berry x 1, Slime Condensate x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish

4) Fake Fly Bait

Like the previous entry, the Fake Fly Bait can also be purchased from the Mondstadt Fishing Association in exchange for three Medaka Fish. It looks like a purple colored fly and attracts several types of fish.

Ingredients required to craft: Berry x 1, Slime Condensate x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Divda Ray, Formalo Ray, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, Pufferfish, Bitter Pufferfish

5) Sugardew Bait

Loumelat of Sumeru Fishing Association (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Sugardew fishing bait in Genshin Impact looks like a purple colored ball, and its recipe can be bought for three Medaka Fish at the Sumeru Fishing Association, located north of Port Ormos.

Ingredients required to craft: Sumeru Rose x 1, Hara Fruit x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Sunset Cloud Angler, Sandstorm Angler, True Fruit Angler, Peach of the Deep Waves, Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin, Lazurite Axe Marlin, Streaming Axe Marlin

6) Sour Bait

Delaroche of Fontaine Fishing Association (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Sour Bait is also an orange colored bait, and its recipe can be purchased from the Fontaine Fishing Association, located northeast of the Court of Fontaine. Like previous entries, it will cost three Medaka Fish.

Ingredients required to craft: Wheat x 1, Bulle Fruit x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Rippling Heartfeather Bass, Blazing Heartfeather Bass

7) Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait

As expected from its name, the Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait is required to attract the various Mek fish inhabiting Fontaine's underwater area. The recipe for this can also be obtained from the Fontaine Fishing Association for three Medaka Fish.

Ingredients required to craft: Marcotte x 1, Iron Chunk x 1

Fishes that can be caught: Maintenance Mek - Platinum Collection, Maintenance Mek - Situation Controller, Maintenance Mek - Initial Configuration, Maintenance Mek - Water Body Cleaner

