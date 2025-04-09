All fishing baits in Genshin Impact and how to unlock them

Fishing is an integral part of Genshin Impact, and engaging in this activity can reward you with several in-game resources, including some weapons. You can catch several different types of fish in the game from the designated spots, and each type requires various types of fishing baits.
As of this writing, there are seven types of fishing baits in Genshin Impact, and this article will list their names, how to unlock them, ingredients, and the types of fish they should be used for.
All fishing baits in Genshin Impact
1) Fruit Paste Bait
Fruit Paste Bait is one of the first few fishing baits that you can create in Genshin Impact and resembles an orange colored ball. To unlock it, you must complete the Exploding Population World Quest. You can trigger it by interacting with Kathyrene in Mondstadt at Adventure Rank 35.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Afterward, you can craft the required amount at any Alchemy table.
Ingredients required to craft: Wheat x 1, Sunsettia x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish
2) Redrot Bait
Redrot Bait resembles a red colored ball in the title, and its recipe can be purchased from the Mondstadt Fishing Association on the eastern coast of the city in exchange for three Medaka fish.
Ingredients required to craft: Foul x 1, Dendrobium x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider
Also read: How to get the Catch in Genshin Impact
3) False Worm Bait
False Worm Bait is another fishing bait that can be bought from the Mondstadt Fishing Association in exchange for three Medaka Fish. It appears similar to a yellow colored worm.
Ingredients required to craft: Berry x 1, Slime Condensate x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish
4) Fake Fly Bait
Like the previous entry, the Fake Fly Bait can also be purchased from the Mondstadt Fishing Association in exchange for three Medaka Fish. It looks like a purple colored fly and attracts several types of fish.
Ingredients required to craft: Berry x 1, Slime Condensate x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Divda Ray, Formalo Ray, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, Pufferfish, Bitter Pufferfish
5) Sugardew Bait
The Sugardew fishing bait in Genshin Impact looks like a purple colored ball, and its recipe can be bought for three Medaka Fish at the Sumeru Fishing Association, located north of Port Ormos.
Ingredients required to craft: Sumeru Rose x 1, Hara Fruit x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Sunset Cloud Angler, Sandstorm Angler, True Fruit Angler, Peach of the Deep Waves, Halcyon Jade Axe Marlin, Lazurite Axe Marlin, Streaming Axe Marlin
Also read: How to get End of the Line in Genshin Impact
6) Sour Bait
The Sour Bait is also an orange colored bait, and its recipe can be purchased from the Fontaine Fishing Association, located northeast of the Court of Fontaine. Like previous entries, it will cost three Medaka Fish.
Ingredients required to craft: Wheat x 1, Bulle Fruit x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Rippling Heartfeather Bass, Blazing Heartfeather Bass
Also read: How to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact
7) Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait
As expected from its name, the Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait is required to attract the various Mek fish inhabiting Fontaine's underwater area. The recipe for this can also be obtained from the Fontaine Fishing Association for three Medaka Fish.
Ingredients required to craft: Marcotte x 1, Iron Chunk x 1
Fishes that can be caught: Maintenance Mek - Platinum Collection, Maintenance Mek - Situation Controller, Maintenance Mek - Initial Configuration, Maintenance Mek - Water Body Cleaner
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.