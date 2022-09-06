How to get End of the Line (Fish Bow) in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact once released a claymore called Luxurious Sea-Lord that resembled a tuna fish, and it received a positive response from the community. Now, in version 3.0, the game has once again added a fish-related weapon, but in the form of a bow called End of the Line.

Although Luxurious Sea-Lord and End of the Line have different passive skills and sub-stats, the method to obtain both of them is the same: Players need to go fishing in Teyvat. Genshin Impact players need to grab three types of fish before exchanging them for the End of the Line bow at the Sumeru Fishing Association.

Genshin Impact guide to obtaining End of the Line bow in Sumeru

The End of the Line bow is a 4-Star weapon that can only be obtained from the Sumeru Fishing Association located north of Port Osmos in Genshin Impact. Travelers can exchange the following fish with Loumelat to get the bow:

4 Peaches of the Deep Waves 16 Lazurite Axe Marlin 16 Halcyon Jade Ace Marlin

Each fish can only be obtained in Sumeru, so players are advised to activate all teleport waypoints and Statue of the Seven for easier transportation when they start farming materials.

Peaches of the Wave location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Peaches of the Wave is a very rare fish as it can only be obtained in one spot of Sumeru, which is on top of the mushroom in Mawtiyima Forest. Fortunately, gamers only need four of them to obtain the End of the Line, excluding its refinement materials. Peaches of the Wave can only be caught when Travelers use Sugardew Bait when fishing.

Lazurite Axe Marlin location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Lazurite Axe Marlin has many fishing spots in Sumeru, and players can collect 16 of them in a few days or visit a friend's world to fish for them. This fish requires Sugardew Bait for them to be lured by the fishing rod.

Halcyon Jade Ace Marling location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Halcyon Jade Ace Marlin can be seen in five Lazurite Axe Marlin fishing spots. However, it has one different location, which is in Devantaka Mountain. This fish also requires Sugardew Bait. Players are recommended to craft a bunch of these before they begin their fishing expeditions.

Once Genshin Impact players have farmed the correct number and types of fish, they can attempt to talk with Loumelat from the Sumeru Fishing Association and exchange all the fish for one End of the Line bow.

Original Fish Ointment refinement materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can also buy four of the weapon's refinement materials from the same NPC. However, each of them requires the following fish:

2 Peaches of the Deep Waves 8 Lazurite Axe Marlin 8 Halcyon Jade Ace Marlin

The End of the Line bow has an Energy Recharge sub-stat and passive skill that can deal AoE damage, which is perfect for a support character to apply constant Burst.

