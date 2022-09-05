Where Are the Fierce Creatures? Secret Genshin Impact Sumeru reputation quest location

Sumeru's new reputation board will reward Genshin Impact players with many new gadgets to help them explore Sumeru for more rewards. Players must complete Archon Quests and many other World Quests to earn enough XP to reach level 2 to unlock requests and bounties.

Players can find many secret quests in the Sumeru rainforest to increase their Reputation XP, and "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" is one of them. This secret quest requires players to find and defeat the bosses of different fierce animals.

Starting this secret quest and finding all three bosses can be difficult if players do not know where to start. The following article will guide players on how to trigger the secret quest and find all the fierce animals in the rainforest.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Increase Reputation XP from Secret Quest "Where Are The Fierce Creatures?"

Genshin Impact players will have to travel south of the Palace of Alcazarzaray to trigger the "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" quest. Here, players will find an NPC informing them about large fierce animals that need to be killed.

Players must find three bosses of different fierce animals and defeat them for the Santon NPC. The bosses are pretty easy to identify as they have a larger health bar than normal animals that will show up on the screen.

Location of Santon NPC to start the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the location where players can find the Santon NPC. Once the NPC is found, interact with him to start the quest. It is worth mentioning that the quest will not show up in the Adventurer's Journal and will stay hidden until players complete it.

After starting the quest, players will have to find and defeat the following fierce creatures:

Gator Raja

Rishboland Tiger

Sumpter Beastlord

Starting with Gator Raja, the boss of the Spinocrocodiles can be found in the eastern part of Sumeru City. The picture below shows the location of the swamp where players will find the boss, along with a few Spinocrocociles.

Location of Gator Raja in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

The spawn location of Gator Raja might vary for players. Players can try traversing along the river to find the boss if they don’t find the boss in the marked location.

Next up is the Rishboland Tiger, the only fierce creature that will take some effort to locate. Teleport to Sumeru's Talent Domain and walk in the south direction to find a sign. The notice on the sign informs about a large Rishboland Tiger that can be seen at night and warns readers not to leave any meat in the area.

Location of Rishboland Tiger boss in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to leave meat on the bow located beside the sign and then change the time to nighttime to spawn the large Rishboland Tiger.

Lastly, Genshin Impact players need to defeat the Sumpter Beastlord. This fierce creature can be found asleep near the border between The Chasm and Sumeru.

Players can reach this location by teleporting to Sumeru's artifact domain and heading in the southeast direction. Paimon will start a dialog sequence if players keep moving in the right direction.

Return to the Santon NPC after defeating all three boss versions of the fierce creatures and interact with him to complete the quest. Successfully completing the quest will grant players 300 Adventure XP, 20 Sumeru Reputation XP, 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, and 40 Primogems.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi