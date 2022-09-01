Where Are the Fierce Creatures?: Hidden Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide

"Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" is a hidden quest in Sumeru that Genshin Impact players might need assistance with. After all, it's not a normal quest that tells players what to do.

The "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" quest requires players to get rid of fierce beasts threatening the safety of Sumeru's residents. The beasts are listed below:

Gator Raja

Rishboland Raja

Sumpter Beastlord

There aren't any requirements to get started with the "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" quest. However, Genshin Impact players will need a Fowl for one of the beasts.

Genshin Impact players must find Santon to begin "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" quest

The starting location for this Sumeru quest (Image via HoYoverse)

To start this quest, Travelers must find an NPC called ??? south of the Palace of Alcazarzaray. He will reveal himself to be Santon and will ask players to kill three ferocious beasts.

Players can slay these creatures in any order they'd like. This article will just do it in alphabetical order, which means it will start with the Gator Raja.

Gator Raja

The Gator Raja's location and appearance (Image via HoYoverse)

There aren't any extraneous requirements for summoning the Gator Raja. The only thing that Genshin Impact players need to keep in mind is its location. The creature can be found east of Sumeru City. It's pretty easy to beat, especially since it's prone to getting frozen due to its location.

Travelers will find two Spinocrocodiles alongside the Gator Raja, but they're even easier to defeat. Once players slay the beast, it's time to move on to the next one.

Risboland Raja

Players will place a Fowl here (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: Players must have at least one Fowl for this beast.

Slightly southwest of the Steeple of Ignorance is a tray with a notice board. There is an option to "Feed" here, prompting Genshin Impact players to submit one Fowl.

The creature will now spawn behind you (Image via HoYoverse)

Players should agree to do so and then change the time to anywhere between 21:00 and 3:00 for the Risboland Raja to appear.

There is no gimmick to defeating this enemy, and slaying it should be a piece of cake.

Sumpter Beastlord

The Sumpter Beastlord's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sumpter Beastlord is located southeast of the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment in Genshin Impact. It is right near the first "a" in Cinnabar Cliff if one were to look at the Overworld map.

If players go near this area, Paimon will tell them that the Sumpter Beastlord is nearby. Players should jump down the cliffs to get to a secluded area and encounter the creature.

The Sumpter Beastlord is the easiest of the three beasts to defeat since it's slow and moves in a predictable manner.

Finishing up Where Are the Fierce Creatures? quest

Remember him? (Image via HoYoverse)

All that's left do to now is to return to Santon to finish the "Where Are the Fierce Creatures?" quest. The NPC is located in the same area where players first met him.

Players can, therefore, return to the area south of The Palace of Alcazarzaray to complete this Genshin Impact quest and earn 40 Primogems.

