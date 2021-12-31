Where to find Fowls in Genshin Impact 

Travelers have a myriad of ways to obtain Fowls in Genshin Impact.

Currently, these are all the ways that they can get this item:

Slaying birds in the wild and picking up the meat afterward

Expeditions

Buying it from Draff

Randomly appears in crates and barrels

As a reward from some chests

The most consistent way for most Genshin Impact players is to attack a bird anywhere in Teyvat, and there's no shortage of birds either. Travelers can find a few hundred wild birds throughout Teyvat at any given time, with them spawning in specific locations like other items.

Alternatively, Expeditions can award them anywhere between 1 to 12 Fowls depending on how long the Expedition is. The only other consistent way to get Fowls is by buying ten of them from Draff, costing 2,400 Mora in total.

All locations for Fowls in Genshin Impact

The above interactive map comes from miHoYo, and it details every Fowl's location in Genshin Impact. Dedicated Travelers can obtain up to 417 Fowls by following this interactive map.

To obtain a Fowl, simply attack any bird (preferably with a long-range character). Birds will fly away if the player approaches them, although passives from characters like Aloy will prevent them from doing so.

An example of some Fowls as they appear in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Different birds drop varying amounts of Fowls upon being defeated.

All crows, ducks, finches, and pigeons drop one Fowl .

. All cranes and falcons drop two Fowls.

These bird types tend to spawn in clusters of the same kind, so a player who tracks one can often get several Fowls in the process.

Expeditions

Travelers can get anywhere between 8~12 Fowls per 20h Expedition (Image via Genshin Impact)

One can do an Expedition by talking to Katheryne in any Adventurer's Guild. There are currently two Expeditions in Genshin Impact 2.3 that reward players with Fowls. The two of them are:

Windrise (Mondstadt)

Nazuchi Beach (Inazuma)

Travelers are recommended to use characters with passives that shorten the time of their expeditions. For instance, Bennett or Fischl can quickly do the one in Windrise, while Kujou Sara will complete the one in Nazuchi Beach.

If players don't have those characters, they must wait the extra time. However, it's worth noting that they can save up to five hours for the 20h expeditions by using those characters. Here is how many Fowls a player can expect to get from any Expedition:

4 Hours: 1

1 8 Hours: 2 to 4

2 to 4 12 Hours: 4 to 6

4 to 6 20 Hours: 8 to 12

Buying Fowls from Draff

Draff's inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

If a player needs up to ten Fowls, they could always buy Draff's entire stock. Draff is a vendor with cat ears in Springvale near the eastern side of the northern lake. It's worth mentioning that he only sells Fowls here in the daytime; he moves further southeast during the night and doesn't sell anything.

One Fowl costs 240 Mora in Genshin Impact, meaning that his entire inventory costs 2,400 Mora. If it's nighttime, they can open up the Paimon Menu (the pause menu), click on "Time" (an icon resembling a clock), and select any time corresponding with daylight.

