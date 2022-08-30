Best locations to take pictures of Spinocrocodiles in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's new playable region, Sumeru, provides a large area to explore, and players can complete tasks from the ongoing "Graven Innocence" event while they are at it. One of the four sub-events, called Snapshots, requires players to take pictures of fierce animals in their natural habitat.

Players will also have to take pictures of Spinocrocodiles doing different things, such as resting at the shore, attacking Travelers, and more. Completing these tasks will give players handsome rewards, including Primogems.

However, there is no rush since the event ends with the patch 3.0 update, meaning players have until September 28, 2022, to complete all these tasks. Here's everything players need to know about the best locations to find Spinocrocodiles in Genshin Impact.

Best locations to find Spinocrocodiles in Genshin Impact Sumeru

Graven Innocence is the first event players can participate in after the release of Sumeru in the latest patch update. Genshin Impact players will be given the task of exploring Sumeru to gather inspiration and will also have to take pictures of Sumeru flora and fauna using the new Exquisite Kamera.

Each Snapshot part has a theme, and players must take pictures according to the assigned theme. The theme for Snapshot I and Snapshot III asks players to take pictures of Spinocrocodiles. Spinocrocodiles are a new type of creature that was introduced in Sumeru. They can mostly be found moving in groups near water bodies.

Find Spinocrocodiles in Vissudha Fields (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows some of the best locations to find Spinocrcodiles in their natural habitat. Players can simply teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Vissudha Fields and look for the Spinocrocodiles below the waterfalls. These creatures are extremely hostile, so players need to maintain an appropriate distance to access the Exquisite Kamera and take pictures of them.

Fortunately, the marked location has many edges surrounding the waterfall, so players can get a clear angle to take pictures from above.

Location of Spinocrocodiles in Sumeru City (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can also find Spinocrocodiles near Sumeru City. The spawn location has been marked in the picture above. The water around the marked location is shallow, and players can find Spinocrocodiles resting on shores or sitting with their mouths open.

Eremites and Fungi will be present in the nearby area, so it is best if players defeat them first. There is ample space near the shallow waters for players to stay undetected. Once players have found the right spot, they must use the Exquisite Kamera and focus on Spinocrocodiles until the Exquisite Kamera identifies what the fierce animal is doing. The camera will notify players with messages such as "Spinocrocodile: Resting at Shore," prompting them to take a photo.

Genshin Impact players will also require a snapshot of a Spinocrocodile while they're attacking the Traveler. Players will need a shield character such as Zhongli or Diona to protect them while they use their Exquisite Kamera and grab this snapshot. It is also worth mentioning that Spinocrocodiles attack in groups, so players should try to isolate and get the attention of a single creature to take this shot safely.

Edited by Danyal Arabi