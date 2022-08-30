Take pictures of Shaggy sumpter beasts in Genshin Impact: Locations and more

Genshin Impact Graven Innocence unlocked the final act on August 30, alongside another part of Snapshots' gameplay inside the 'Roaming the Jungle' event. In the third part of Snapshots, Travelers need to take pictures of animal behavior in the Sumeru region.
Three types of animals must have their images taken: Shaggy Sumpter Beast, Rishboland Tiger, and Spinocrocodile. Players must wait patiently for the animals to change their behavior to get all the required images and complete the challenge.
Genshin Impact: Shaggy Sumpter Beast locations and behaviors in Graven Innocence Snapshots
Genshin Impact players can start the Animal Behavior Snapshot from the Graven Innocence event page by selecting 'Take Pictures.' The game will automatically lead players to locations where they can find all the mentioned animals.
One of the best locations to take pictures of Shaggy Sumpter Beasts is in Apam Woods, where multiple animals reside near the river. Players are recommended to bring Aloy along as her passive talent allows the active character to sneak up on the beasts without them being agitated.
There are three behaviors that gamers need to take a picture of Shaggy Sumpter Beasts: resting, eating, and attacking. The first one is quite easy because their default pose is just laying down on the ground.
The eating behavior of the beast is quite hard to catch, and players need to wait for a long time before they can see this one. It is recommended that players open their Kamera and aim for the beast until they start eating.
The last pose is attacking, which is the easiest behavior to observe. Players should maintain a safe distance between the active character and the beast before using any bow character. It's even better if Genshin Impact players activate a shield before attacking the beast, so they don't take any damage from the beast's attacks.
Rishboland Tiger locations and behaviors in Graven Innocence Snapshots
The Rishboland Tiger can be seen between Vanarana and Sumeru City. This beast is arguably the hardest one because it keeps repeating the same behavior. Players may need to wait for a long time for one of its actions called Face-Washing.
They usually repeat 'Playing With Tail' behavior, so Genshin Impact players need to make sure their Kamera stays on the animal so they can immediately capture the moment the Rishboland Tiger starts washing its face.
Spinocrocodile locations and behaviors in Graven Innocence Snapshots
Spinocrocodiles reside near the river in Genshin Impact Sumeru, similar to real-life crocodiles. One of the locations is in Lokapala Jungle. Similar to the previous beasts, Aloy should be equipped in the team.
The hardest behavior to capture would be the Spinocrocodile opening its mouth. Usually, this can be spotted on Spinocrocodile that are floating on the water.
Genshin Impact Travelers need a lot of patience to complete this task as the animals will repeat the same behavior before they change to a new one. However, lucky players may be able to finish it in a short time.