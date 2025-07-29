All free rewards in Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaboration

Timekeepers can obtain many free rewards in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaboration by participating in various events. They range from free characters, Decatone, Unilogs, and Clear Drop, to Picrasma Candy. The collaboration is set to release on August 7, 2025, including new stories, Wilderness theme packs, and garments.Here are all the events that bestow free rewards in the upcoming 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update.List of all Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration event that grant free rewards1) Roaring BlessingEvent period: From August 7 to September 19, 2025Roaring Blessing rewards free 90 Clear Drops and one Picrasma Candy (time-limited) every day during the period. Timekeepers can earn a total of 2700 Clear Drops, which equals 15 pulls and 30 Picrasma Candy, which equals 1800 Cellular Activities from the event. They can participate in this Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collab event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 1 (Wretched Brats).2) Collaboration summons extra prizesThis event grants free copies of Ezio and Kassandra from their respective collaboration banners. Here is the schedule:Ezio’s banner (A Prophet Guided by Star): August 7 to September 19, 2025Kassandra’s banner (Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle): August 28 to September 19, 2025Each Reverse 1999 banner grants four copies of the featured character for free. Timekeepers will get the first free copy at 100 summons and three copies upon every 60 summons after that.3) Looking above the DomeEvent period: From August 7 to September 19, 2025Looking above the Dome grants a Decatone that equals 10 pulls. Timekeepers can use it to summon exclusively on the A Prophet Guided by Time banner. They can participate in the event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 1 (Wretched Brats).4) Beginning the EpicEvent period: From August 28 to September 19, 2025Beginning the Epic grants a Decatone that Timekeepers can use to pull on Kassandra's banner, Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle. They can participate in the event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 1 (Wretched Brats).5) Dusk in FlorenceEvent period: From August 7 to August 28, 2025Timekeepers can receive 10 Unilogs for free by signing into the app for 10 days. They can participate in the event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 1 (Wretched Brats).6) When Dionysus ChantEvent period: From August 28 to September 19, 2025When Dionysus Chant grants 10 free Unilogs. Timekeepers must sign in to the app during the event period to claim them. They can partake in the event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 1 (Wretched Brats).7) Free 5-star collaboration characterEvent period: From August 28 to September 19, 2025Timekeepers can get the free 5-star collaboration character, Alexios, by logging in to Reverse 1999 during the event period. Additionally, the event rewards up to four Artifices for free. Accessing the event requires clearing Chapter 1, Stage 16 (Heaven Apostles).8) Euphoria and LucidityEvent period: From August 7 to September 19, 2025Euphoria and Lucidity grant Jar of Picrasma Candy and growth materials. Timekeepers can receive the reward by logging in to the app during the event period. One can partake in the event by clearing the Reverse 1999 Chapter 1, Stage 16 (Heaven Apostles).