Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaboration update: New Collab characters, events, and more

The Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update will be released on August 7, 2025. It will be available till September 19, 2025, and will feature a lot of collab-themed content, including stories, banners, Arcanists, garments, Roar Jukebox, and more. Three characters are also getting the Euphoria update. Additionally, the Haunted Highway event will be released in the forthcoming update.Here’s a complete overview of all that’s coming in the upcoming Assassin's Creed collaboration update.Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update: Collab charactersBelow are the Arcanists debuting in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update:1) EzioEzio is a 6-star Arcanist debuting in the forthcoming Reverse 1999 and Assassin's Creed collaboration update. He belongs to the Star Afflatus and can use two weapons during combat.Timekeepers can pull him on A Prophet Guided By Time, which will be live from August 7 to September 19, 2025. It also features two 5-star characters — Tennant of Beast Afflatus and Avgust of Plant Afflatus.Furthermore, the banner grants four copies of Ezio for free. Timekeepers can claim each copy after summoning for 100, 160, 200, and 280 times.2) KassandraKassandra is another Arcanist debuting in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Collaboration update. She is of Mineral Afflatus and can use five different skills during combat.Timekeepers can pull her on the Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle banner, which will be live from August 28 to September 19, 2025. It features two 5-star characters — Balloon Party of Mineral Afflatus and Blonnery of Star Afflatus.The banner also rewards four copies of Kassandra for free. Timekeepers can claim each copy after 100, 160, 220, or 280 summons.3) AlexiosAlexios is the only 5-star Arcanist set to debut in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update. He is a Beast Afflatus character whom Timekeepers can obtain for free. They can acquire five copies by logging in to the app between August 28 and September 19, 2025.New events in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration updateHere are all the events that will be available in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update:Roaring Blessing: This event will run from August 7 to September 19, 2025. It rewards free Roaring Blessing for logging in during the period. Timekeepers can also receive 90 Clear Drops and 1 Picrasma Candy (time-limited) every day for 30 days (a total of 2,700 Clear Drops and 30 Picrasma Candy).Looking Above the Dome: This event will be available after the update till September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can receive a Decatone to pull on the A Prophet Guided by Time banner for logging in during the period.Beginning the Epic: This event will start from August 28 to September 19, 2025. It rewards a Decatone you can use to pull on the Wine-Dark Reflections of the Eagle banner.Collaboration Sign-in: The Collaboration Sign-in event concludes in two parts: Dusk in Florence and When Dionysus Chants — the former starts from August 7 to August 28, 2025, granting ten Unilogs, and the latter starts from August 28 to September 19, 2025, and rewards ten Unilogs.Stage beyond Sunlight: This event will be available from August 7 to September 19, 2025. It offers four activities: Data Collection, Firenze Contracts, Collaboration Rewards, and Messengers, No Messing With Me! Timekeepers can get Unilogs, portraits, and more as rewards from each activity.Mane’s Bulletin: A new Mane’s Bulletin, Eagle Vision Edition, will be available from August 9 to September 19, 2025. Two new targets, A Miracle Revealed in Lore and The Terror’s Name, will be featured in this edition.Reveries in the Rain: A new iteration of Reveries in the Rain will be available with three new Isle of Echoes and three Voyages of Volatility challenges. They will be available from August 11 to September 22, 2025.Route 77 - The Haunted Highway re-release: The event stages will be available from September 6 to September 19, 2025.Double Analysis: The Double Analysis event for Pneuma Analysis starts on September 1 and will be available till September 11, 2025.Greetings from the Suitcase: This event will start from August 7 to September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can invite players who meet the condition to return to the game and complete tasks to earn various rewards.A Message on the Roaring Wind: This event takes place from September 12 to September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can obtain 400 Clear Drops, Picrasma Candies, and growth materials as rewards.Formless Shadow (new Roar Jukebox): This Roar Jukebox will be available till September 15 from August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get Eternity’s limited garment, The Golden Nurturer, by unlocking its Collector’s edition.More new content in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration updateHere are the details of other new content in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed Collaboration update:1) New collaboration story eventsTimekeepers can play two new collaboration story events in the forthcoming update: La Primavera di Firenze and Drama in Athens. Here are the details:La Primavera di FirenzeThe story stages of this event will be available from August 7 to September 15, 2025. The event shop, Claudia’s Exchange, will open on May 7, 2025, and close on September 19, 2025. Players can complete the stages and tasks to earn Clear Drops and Florins. They can spend Florins at Claudia’s Exchange for a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: As the Bell Trolls, Gluttony, and more.Here are other elements featured in the La Primavera di Firenze event:Into the Shadows: It is a new mode exclusive to the collaboration event, available from August 7 to September 15, 2025. Timekeepers can unlock this mode by completing the A Moment of Peace chapter from La Primavera di Firenze. They can explore Florence, Venice, and Monteriggioni to collect stories. It rewards Psychube materials, Resonance materials, and more.Database: It is a new feature exclusive to the collaboration story. The Database will be available from August 7 to September 19, 2025. Players can view the collected character info, geographical info, and cultural info in the Database.Brotherhood’s Checklist: It offers a collection of tasks that reward Florins upon completion. Brotherhood’s Checklist will be available from August 7 to September 15, 2025. Drama in AthensThe story stages of this event will be available from August 28 to September 19, 2025. Timekeepers can explore five areas in the event. Of these, the Akropolis of Athens, Kephollania, and Temple of Apollo will be accessible from August 28, while the Akropolis of Sparta and Olympia will become available from September 4, 2025. Players can also battle mythical creatures and play Conquest Battles in this event. Here is the list of its main rewards:Clear DropsAPPLe's Collaboration Garment: The Fruit of WisdomNew 6-Star Psychube: An Epic's EndLimited Portrait: Adventure with IkarosCrystal Casket2) Euphoria charactersThe characters that will get Euphoria feature in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update are Marcus of the Plant Afflatus, Eternity of Mineral Afflatus, and Vila of Plant Afflatus.3) New garmentsHere are all the new garments that will arrive in the Reverse 1999 and Assassin’s Creed collaboration update:APPLe: The Fruit of Wisdom (Assassin’s Creed collaboration-exclusive garments/Get from Dreams in Athens event)Eternity: The Golden Nurturer (Get by upgrading Roar Jukebox to Collector’s Edition)Bluepoch will launch a new collaboration-themed garment series, Soaring Over Mount Olympus. Here are the details:Vila: Daughter of the Wine-Dark Sea (Purchase at the garment shop for $9.99 or 1,080 Crystal Drop)Hissabeth: Serpentine Primavera(Purchase at the garment shop for $9.99 or 1,080 Crystal Drop)Marcus: To the Gates of the Underworld (Purchase at the garment shop for $9.99 or 1,080 Crystal Drop)4) New Wilderness theme packThe new Wilderness theme pack, Memories of Florence (partial), will be available in the Wilderness Shop from August 7 to September 19, 2025. Additionally, the West by Southwest theme pack (partial) will be available in the Wilderness Shop from September 6 to September 19, 2025.5) Ripples on the Water bannerThe Ripples on the Water banner of the forthcoming Reverse 1999 update will be available from August 7 to September 19, 2025. Players can select one 6-star character from the available pool of six to boost their drop rate.The characters featured in the banner are Marcus of Plant Afflatus, Eternity of Mineral Afflatus, Vila of Plant Afflatus, Pickles of Mineral Afflatus, Jessica of Plant Afflatus, and Melania of Beast Afflatus.