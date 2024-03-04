Reverse 1999 Balloon Party build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

Balloon Party is a 5-star Mineral-type Arcanist capable of defense and healing tags in Reverse 1999. Her healing ability is based on allies’ HP loss, unlike others with their attack stats. It ensures the whole team’s survivability while facing powerful enemies and bosses. She can also apply Balloon of Innocence and Party Ballon status effects to her teammates.

The former status effect reduces the damage allies incur by 25% and grants healing equal to 20% of the lost HP. Meanwhile, the latter deals Genesis damage equal to 100% of her Reality defense.

This article recommends the best Psychubes and teammates and provides an in-depth skill analysis for the best Balloon Party build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Balloon Party build: An in-depth skill analysis

Balloon Party's incantation skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the details of Balloon Party's incantation skills in Reverse 1999:

Pinata (basic): The basic incantation skill, Pinata, inflicts 160%/240%/400% damage to a single target with one/two/three-star rank cards. It additionally grants a 50% Penetration rate with all rank cards if she is in Party Balloon or Balloon of Innocence status effect.

Coughing Weirdo (basic): Her other incantation skill, Coughing Weirdo, heals all allies. With a one-star rank card, it grants HP equal to 25% of that lost by all allies. This incantation skill triggers Counter status for all allies and grants HP equal to 30%/40% of lost HP with two/three-star rank cards.

Additionally, it grants one/two stacks of Party Balloon with two/three-star rank cards to all teammates.

Good Kids, Bad Adults (Ultimate): Ballon Party’s Ultimate deals mass attacks, inflicting 250% damage to all enemies. It also grants all allies one stack of Party Balloon and Balloon of Innocence. The ally with the lowest health recovers 10% of lost HP.

This Mineral Afflatus Arcanist's kit heals, damages, and can trigger the Counter status effect. However, the showstoppers are Party Balloon and Balloon of Innocence status effect. Party Balloon helps the whole team do extra damage, and Balloon of Innocence reduces damage taken while recovering HP.

However, the Counter status effect is only triggered with two and three-star ranks. Timekeepers might be unable to cast it frequently, but using Grand Orchestra tuning skills can make it more accessible.

It’s highly advisable to upgrade her Insight levels as soon as possible because, at Insight I, she gets one stack of Party Balloon when a round starts (can trigger up to three times). At Insight III, the Party Balloon she gains at the beginning of every round becomes permanent. It helps her deal additional damage.

She not only prolongs allies’ survivability but also boosts the team's overall damage-dealing ability, which is scarce in other Reverse 1999 healers. She can synergize well with any Arcanists and fit in almost all teams.

For instance, Timekeepers can bring a robust Reverse 1999 DPS character in the first slot and a debuffer/buffer, a crowd-controller, or a sub-DPS in the second slot. She can dovetail excellently with all and help them survive more.

Recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Balloon Party build

Recommended Psychubes for Balloon Party. (Image via Bluepoch)

Listed below are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Balloon Party build:

That Inquisitive Dear: The six-star Psychube, That Inquisitive Dear, boosts her healing ability by 18% at level 60. Its Amplification effect is based on the caster using debuff incantation, which this Reverse 1999 Arcanist lacks, but the healing boost is enough to make this healer more robust.

Her Second Life: This Psychube boosts her attack by 10% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, all allies get HP equal to 64% of her attack after she casts Ultimate.

Laughter and Laughter: When equipped with Laughter and Laughter, the damage she takes reduces by 10% at level 60, and her healing gets boosted by 3%, which can stack up to eight times at Amplification level 5.

Decode: The 5-star Psychube, Decode, grants her a 15% healing boost at level 60. At Amplification level 5, the damage she takes is reduced by 20% if the enemy's Ultimate attacks her.

Boosting healing abilities is best for this healer, and That Inquisitive Dear does the job perfectly. The 5-star Laughter and Laughter is also a great choice. Timekeepers can equip Balloon Party with either Psychubes. However, if Timekeepers don’t have any of them, Decode is best to boost her healing ability and self-sustainability.

Reverse 1999 Balloon Party build: Insight materials guide

Balloon Party at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Bang Bang Balloons Inheritance by upgrading her to Insight I, which is highly advisable for the best Balloon Party build. Here are the details of the required materials to upgrade this Reverse 1999 healer's Insights and their effects at each level:

Insight I: She gets one Party Balloon at the start of a round, which can trigger up to three times.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpdonty

6 Pages of Mineral Wealth

5 Silver Ore

3 Liquified Terror

Insight II: Her healing ability increases by 10% while entering the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scrolls of Mineral Wealth

4 Milled Magnesia

3 Bifuracted Skeleton

Insight III: The Party Balloon status effect she gets at the start of a round becomes permanent.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Mineral Wealth

5 Silver Bullet

2 Fruit of Good and Evil

Reverse 1999 Balloon Party build: Best teammates for the healer

Eternity can survive longer and deal more damage with the 5-star healer, Balloon Party. (Image via Bluepoch)

All Reverse 1999 Arcanists are ideal for building a team with Balloon Party. However, Timekeepers are advised to use non-AP-greedy characters, such as the Star-type Regulus, Beast-type Centurion, and Plant-type Druvis III. Mineral-type Eternity and Star-type Charlie can significantly benefit from her healing ability.

Timekeepers can use a sub-DPS, debuffer, or buffer for the second slot. Arcanists like Plant-type An-an Lee and Mineral-type Sonetto are excellent choices that buff the damage-dealing ability of the whole team. The 5-star healer can also dovetail well with Plant-type Bkornblume due to her debuffs and ability to apply Seal on enemies.

That concludes our Balloon Party build guide. Interested Timekeepers can check out the best Reverse 1999 Eternity build guide here.