All Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream Primogem codes: Complete redemption guide

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream was a huge success among players, thanks to Ayato, The Chasm, and free Primogems. The Special Program took place on Twitch and dropped three redeem codes.

Each code grants 100 Primogems and other valuable in-game resources like Mora and Weapon's Enhancement Ore. Hence, by redeeming all three codes from the livestream, travelers can instantly collect 300 Primogems.

This article contains all the redeem codes from the 2.6 livestream and the methods to claim free Primogems.

Genshin Impact redeem codes from 2.6 livestream for 300 Primogems

The three codes that were shared by the traveler, Ayato and Ayaka, during the livestream are:

AB7CKBVQULE5

3TPUKSV8C5X9

UT7C2TD8C5ZD

Before attempting to redeem these codes, players must note eligibility criteria. They must reach Adventure Rank 10, which is not too hard to achieve. Playing the game for a few hours is enough to unlock AR 10.

Moreover, it is recommended to redeem the Primogem codes as quickly as possible. Unlike some ever-lasting redeem codes, these codes expire quickly and remain valid for a short duration.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream codes for 300 Primogems

There are two methods for players to redeem Genshin Impact codes. They can either visit the official redemption site, made solely for this purpose, or use the in-game feature.

The official redemption site will require players to login with their Genshin Impact accounts. Accordingly, it identifies the player's server and character nickname. After the details load, the final step is to enter the code in the Redemption Code section and hit Redeem.

The rewards, including Primogems, will then be sent via in-game mail.

The other method is to launch the game and click on the Paimon Menu located in the top left corner of the screen. Players can then choose Settings and head to the Account tab.

The Account tab has a Redeem Code option. It opens up a textbox where travelers can enter the code manually or paste it. The final step is to use the Exchange button.

This method will lead to the rewards appearing in the in-game mail, similar to the redemption site.

With the primogems from the 2.6 livestream codes, players can wish for Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, or their weapons. They can also save resources and use them on the upcoming banners for Ayato, Ayaka, and Venti.

