Genshin Impact 2.5 Hyakunin Ikki event gameplay, release date, and more details

Hyakunin Ikki, the last event that will reward Primogems to players in Genshin Impact version 2.5, will be available tomorrow.

Hyakunin Ikki is a rerun event akin to free-for-all fighting tournaments that will be held in an unknown guild hall in Inazuma.

In this event, players need to create a team of two characters and defeat all enemies within a time limit. The rewards include Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

Hyakunin Ikki release date and gameplay details in Genshin Impact 2.5

Hyakunin Ikki will be available in Genshin Impact version 2.5 starting from March 18 at 10:00 AM (Server Time). It will remain in the game until March 29 at 03:59 AM (Server Time).

Players who want to participate in the tournament need to reach Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the Archon Quest 'Ritou Escape Plan.'

Travelers can start the event by completing the new World Quest 'Hyakunin Ikki: Golden Whirlwind.' They can then follow the directions on the map to the designated location in order to start the challenge.

How to play Hyakunin Ikki event in Genshin Impact 2.5

Six challenges for Hyakunin Ikki (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hyakunin Ikki has a total of six challenges. Each one will be unlocked every day for the first six days of the event. During the event, players must defeat enemies that will continuously spawn to obtain points within the time limit.

In addition, each challenge will have three difficulties to choose from: Normal, Hard, and Extreme. Each mode has a different multiplier score. The higher the difficulty gamers choose, the greater the corresponding score multiplier.

Create a team using free trial characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before starting any challenge, Travelers must create six teams, each with two characters and two Secret Arts. Six trial characters will be provided for players to use during the event. They can combine their own characters and the trial characters into the six teams.

Secret Arts is a buff skill that will bring different effects to the party's characters. There are two types of Secret Arts: Transmission Arts and Normal Secret Arts.

Transmission Arts will be updated with varying skill effects as new stage challenges become available. Meanwhile, Normal Secret Arts will remain the same at each stage.

Use 'Relay' skill to switch team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the challenge starts, players can use the Relay skill to switch to the next team. The Relay has a skill cooldown of 20 seconds. Note that if a team stays on the field for more than 25 seconds, their combat ability will decrease significantly.

When Travelers switch teams and defeat opponents, they will accumulate Fervor (yellow bar at the top of the screen). When Fervor is accumulated to a specific extent, it will increase the level of their Ferocious Fervor, which will provide bonuses in battle.

Another important thing to note is that gamers cannot consume any food or other items. In addition, Elemental Resonances will also have no effect during the challenge.

During the Hyakunin Ikki event, players can retry the same stage as many times as they want to get the highest score. After reaching the corresponding required score, they can obtain all the rewards from the event page.

