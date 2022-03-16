Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem codes for 300 Primogems to be released this week

Genshin Impact players must be saving Primogems or their pity for Kamisato Ayato or any other character returning to featured banners in version 2.6. Fortunately, players can get 300 Primogems for free this week with a few simple steps. The official date and time for the Special Program for the next update have been released.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream is happening this Friday, and players can claim these redeem codes that will be shared during the Special Program. This article will cover how players can claim 300 Primogems for free through 2.6 redeem codes.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!







#GenshinImpact

Genshin Impact: 2.6 Special Program to release redeem codes to claim 300 Primogems

Leaked cover photo of 2.6 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2.6 Special Program will broadcast on March 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). The program will be broadcast in different languages on:

English version on Twitch

Korean version on YouTube

Chinese version on Bilibili

People who cannot watch the Special Program live can catch the English version of the livestream on YouTube, which will be uploaded four hours after the Special Programs end.

The 2.6 livestream will disclose redeem codes at different intervals during the Special Program. A total of three codes will be provided during the livestream, which players can redeem to receive free Primogems. Each code will gift 100 Primogems along with other rewards. These rewards will include Hero Wits, Weapon Enhancement Materials, and Mora.

These redeem codes have a time limit for players to claim them before they expire. The redeem code will expire within 24 hours of its release, so players should redeem these codes as soon as possible at their convenience.

Genshin Impact: How to claim 300 free Primogems from 2.6 Special Program

Players can redeem the codes either using their in-game settings or through Genshin Impact’s official website.

When redeeming codes in-game, players will have to follow these steps:

Go to in-game settings through Paimon’s Menu located in top left corner of the screen.

Go to Accounts option and look for a setting called “Redeem Now”

Type or paste the redeem code and click on the exchange button.

Players can also redeem the code from the official website by following these simple steps:

Visit the Genshin Impact code redemption site.

Players will need to select the server they use for their account and input their username. The site should automatically track your account and UID.

Type or paste the code and click on Redeem button.

After using either of these steps, the rewards will be forwarded to the player’s account via inbox. Players can claim the redeem code rewards from the in-game mail.

