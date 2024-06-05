All Genshin Impact 4.7 recipe locations and how to get them

Genshin Impact 4.7 is finally out with new recipes for players to collect. Food dishes come in different categories and provide characters with different buffs. It is an essential item that can provide you with an edge during combat or overworld exploration.

You will come across new recipes in Fontaine, and can also cook new special dishes if you own new characters such as Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Sethos, debuting in the version 4.7 update. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about all the new recipes in Genshin Impact and how to obtain them.

All new recipes in Genshin Impact 4.7 and how to obtain them

Sanguinetti - Hotel Debord

You can buy a new recipe at Hotel Debord (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.7 update adds a new recipe at Hotel Debord. Enter the hotel and interact with NPC Sanguinette to buy the new recipe called Bulle Sauce Duck Breast in exchange for 2500 Mora.

Bulle Sauce Duck Breast is a 2-star adventurer dish that can restore stamina. Depending on the quality, the foot item can restore 40/50/60 stamina. Similar to existing foot items, it will have no effects on other players during co-op sessions.

New Character Specialty Dishes

Use them to create special dishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of new character specialty dishes in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update:

Clorinde: “Tagged and Bagged” (2-star)

“Tagged and Bagged” (2-star) Sigewinne: Well-Balanced Meal (3-star)

Well-Balanced Meal (3-star) Sethos: Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll (2-star)

Keep in mind that you will need to own these characters and use them to obtain their character specialty dishes. Below is a brief about the new specialty dishes.

“Tagged and Bagged”

Clorinde's special dish (Image via HoYoverse)

"Tagged and Bagged" is the character specialty dish for Clorinde. It is a 2-star adventurer's dish that can restore 80 stamina when consumed. You can obtain this by cooking Bulle Sauce Duck Breast with Clorinde.

Those who don't have the recipe for Bulle Sauce Duck Breast can get it from NPC Sanguinette located inside Hotel Debord, Fontaine.

Well-Balanced Meal

Buy Bulle Souffle from Arouet (Image via HoYoverse)

Well-Balanced Meal is a character specialty dish for Sigewinee. It is the only new 3-star dish added in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update. This special dish can be obtained by cooking Bulle Souffle with Sigewinne. You can buy the Bulle Souffle recipe from Arouet in Café Lutece.

When consumed, Well-Balanced Meal can restore 34% of the Max HP of the selected character and restore 980 HP every 5s for the next 30s.

Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll

Buy Shawarma Wrap from Lambad in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll is Sethos's specialty dish and is a 2-star ATK-boosting food item. You have a chance to obtain this special dish by cooking a Shawarma Wrap with Sethos. The recipe for Shawarma Wrap can be bought from Lambard in Sumeru City's tavern.

You can consume Super-Dee-Duper Delicious Meat Roll to increase all party members' ATK by 114 for 300 seconds.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Hub for more Genshin Impact information and updates.

