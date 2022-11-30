All Genshin Impact Berry locations: Where to buy, farming spots, and more

Genshin Impact players will need to collect a variety of items throughout the game's massive world for the latest in-game event, Marvelous Merchandise. The popular event has once again made its appearance and allows fans to trade unused items for amazing rewards, including precious Primogems.

Fans will want to take advantage of every day of the event, as turning the items in on each day will build up to a huge reward. Players can read on to find out where they can go to gather some easy berries to turn in for the Marvelous Merchandise event.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Berries

Genshin Impact players may not have picked up Berries in quite a while, as these items typically aren't used for many things. This fruit is only coveted by those who participate in the game's cooking and fishing systems, as Berries can be crafted into a wide variety of foods and a certain kind of fish bait.

Still, players will likely have a large stockpile of this bright yellow fruit as it is abundant throughout the world.

Berry bushes can be found in nearly every part of Teyvat, and where fans can find trees, there are likely berries nearby. These plants are also very easy to collect, as they can all be picked up by just being close to the plant and hitting the interact button a few times.

Fans can pick these plants from Mondstadt to Sumeru, and with hundreds to collect, they won't need to stress about farming them. Here are all the locations:

As players can see, the Genshin Impact interactive map is covered in spots where they can find Berries. To get a more accurate look, they'll likely need to zoom in, as it can be hard to distinguish the places where Travelers can find the bushes, given their density.

Each marker denotes a spot where individuals can pick three Berries, meaning fans have the opportunity to get well over a hundred berries in just a few minutes and even more with some extra time investment. For those simply interested in completing Liben's daily request, it will likely only take two or three Berry bushes to gather what he needs.

Zhuyu offers some berries (Image via Hoyoverse)

Fans can also pick up a few quick berries by speaking to an NPC named Zhuyu, who is south of the Stone Gate at the intersection. He stands in front of a Berry bush, and by speaking to him and exhausting his dialogue, players can gather up to six berries.

This is enough to turn in a request to Liben, so if players want to use an alternate option, this option is always available. He will only provide the berries once, so players will need to hunt them down in the future, as there are no shops selling them.

Genshin Impact offers fans the opportunity to collect tons of Berries throughout its massive world.

