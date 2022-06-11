5 rarest Genshin Impact achievements in the  Mondstadt region

Genshin Impact has an achievement menu for players to complete and earn additional Primogems. However, there are some hidden and rare ones in the game as well that can only be unlocked by following certain steps.

These hidden and rare achievements are not necessarily challenging to obtain. In some cases, players can get them surprisingly easily; they are just well hidden in the game. But once players know where to look or what to do, it will hardly take any time for players to get these achievements to collect free Primogems.

The following article will cover five such rare achievements in the Mondstadt region of Genshin Impact.

5 super rare Genshin Impact achievements players can unlock in Mondstadt for free Primogems

5) Boared to Death

There are multiple ways a character can die in Genshin Impact. It could be in combat with enemies, falling from a high place, or maybe they run out of stamina while swimming.

However, this rare achievement has proven that there is an even more embarrassing way to die in the game. To unlock Boared to Death, players will have to get one of their characters killed by a wild boar.

The easiest way to achieve this would be to kill a character and then revive him with revival food. The best strategy is to sneak up on a wild boar so the wild boar turns around and hits the character with low health to death.

4) ...anyone can be a gourmet

Genshin Impact allows players to collect various recipes and cook delicious dishes that can provide various buffs to the whole party. There is an auto-cooking feature, but players will have to manually cook the dish enough times to unlock it.

It is pretty common for players to make mistakes once in a while when they're cooking a dish manually, and this will unlock a different achievement. What makes the achievement rare is the fact that players have to fail at manual cooking about 9 times to unlock the ...anyone can be a gourmet achievement.

3) Telling It How It Is

Telling It How It has to be one of the rarest achievements, considering how long it has taken many players to unlock this achievement.

Players will have to complete a daily commission called Tales of Winter. Interacting with Viktor will get the player three tasks, and they have to choose and complete one task for him. Players have to play the commission thrice with a different approach each time to get this achievement.

The commission itself is not challenging at all, but the chances, or the RNG (random number generator), of getting this quest after the daily reset is. Mondstadt has the largest pool when it comes to daily commissions, and it can be very difficult for players to unlock this achievement if the quest does not appear as a daily commission.

2) Take That, You Overblown Mist Flower!

Genshin Impact players love to showcase the damage they have built for their characters by killing normal and elite bosses in as little time as possible. The Spiral Abyss also promotes the idea of killing enemies in a certain way to finish them quickly.

However, only players using out-of-the-box thinking can unlock this rare achievement in Genshin Impact.

Usually, when up against Cryo Regisvine, players will go for its weak point, the corolla located in the roots, to temporarily paralyze and then kill the Regisvine.

To unlock the Take That, You Overblown Mist Flower! achievement, players will have to kill the Regisvine without breaking the corolla.

1) Perfectionist

This rare achievement is related to a Mondstadt-based daily commission called Reliable Helper. While getting the achievement can be difficult, getting this quest as a daily commission can also be equally difficult in Genshin Impact.

The general idea is to help the Fatui NPC with their marketing ventures. The NPC can choose and clear any one section that is filled with monsters. Players will be paid with rewards based on their performance. The performance is based on the cargo that can be found in each of the sections. Players have to try to keep the cargo safe from damage while eliminating all the monsters to unlock the Perfectionist achievement.

