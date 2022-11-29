Genshin Impact pinecone locations: Where to get pinecones for Liben

Genshin Impact players who need to gather pinecones for the game's newest event can find plenty of them throughout the game's world. These materials can be used for several purposes, but you will likely need them to trade with Liben during the game's Marvelous Merchandise event.

This event will give you the opportunity to collect tons of Primogems by trading typically unused items with Liben, and pinecones are one of the easiest to collect. Given that the event provides some huge rewards when completed, fans definitely won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact: Places to get pinecones for Liben

Genshin Impact players typically can find pinecones near trees in Genshin Impact, along with being found in huge quantities throughout certain parts of Liyue. These materials are pretty easy to see, with their large size and striking color sticking out against the green grass that they can usually be found on.

Players will need plenty of these pinecones to ensure they can max out the Marvelous Merchandise event.

lin @woodz_dfly my largest struggle in genshin is not having any pinecone.. ever my largest struggle in genshin is not having any pinecone.. ever https://t.co/iyat3qWzEs

For those who typically don't look for pinecones, it can be tricky to find places where they spawn, but luckily once fans know where to go, they are easy pickings. Here are some key spots to find pinecones:

Stormbearer Mountain

The Stormbearer Mountains have plenty of pinecones (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are many pine trees in the Stormbearer Mountains, and players can find plenty of pinecones under the trees and around the sites where Hilichurls have set up camps.

Starsnatch Cliff

The area below Starsnatch Cliff has quite a few pinecones (Image via Hoyoverse)

Players can teleport to the Midsummer Courtyard domain to collect a few pinecones from the growing trees near the entrance. Fans won't need to climb the mountain, as the only materials up there are the Cecilias that grow on the peak of Starsnatch Cliff.

Above the Whispering Woods

There are tons of trees here (Image via Hoyoverse)

This area, in particular, is excellent for gathering pinecones in Genshin Impact, as there are tons of trees to find pinecones under. There are around twenty or so pinecones to pick up in the area alone, so fans will want to watch closely as they explore it.

Qingce Village

sayonara~bye👯‍♀️ @sssayonarabye A friend and I shared a laugh over the thought that a"Genshin Impact AR55 optimal PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)" video might possibly exist unironically. A friend and I shared a laugh over the thought that a"Genshin Impact AR55 optimal PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)" video might possibly exist unironically. https://t.co/9M0gls4LiJ

This is the quickest way to gather a bunch of pinecones in the game, as all players need to do is teleport to the leftmost waypoint in Qingce Village. From there, they can travel up and down the bridges in this village and collect a ton of pinecones simply by picking them up off the ground.

Thanks to the precise layout of this area, it's almost impossible to miss the pinecones, and it only takes a few seconds to get enough to give to Liben.

Genshin Impact players looking to complete their Marvelous Merchandise won't have a hard time as long as they can gather enough pinecones from these locations.

