List of Wanderer materials to farm for Genshin Impact 3.3 patch

Genshin Impact players who are planning on summoning Wanderer will want to farm his materials in advance. With his release coming in just a few more days, fans will want to make sure they have a head start on picking up all of his ascension materials. These materials will allow them to increase his damage substantially, making him an even stronger unit. Most of his materials are quite easy to collect, but one, in particular, may take fans some extra time to gather.

Players can find a list of Wanderer's materials here, making it easy to max him out in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3: What ascension materials do players need?

Ascending the Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 will be easy as long as players prefarm his materials. These materials can be gathered across Teyvat, and it won't take fans too long to get all of the items that they'll need to max him out.

Most of these items will only take a short while to farm, but Rukkhashava Mushrooms can be rather tricky to collect, as they are spread all over Sumeru in places that are hard to reach. Luckily, fans can find a route to collect this rare material here. Here's everything Wanderer will need:

3 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

Vayuda Turquoise

Vayuda Turquoise can be acquired from a wide variety of bosses in Genshin Impact, though players will need to make sure that the bosses they are fighting wield the Anemo element. Foes like Stormterror, the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, and the Joururi Workshop all drop this important gem.

Players will need plenty of them to max out Wanderer, though they can also use Azoth Dust to convert gems into Vayuda Turquoise.

Perpetual Calibers

Perpetual Calibers are another boss material that players will need to farm for Wanderer, and they'll need to take on Sumeru's Aeonblight Drake to gather them. This boss isn't too difficult to defeat, so fans won't have to spend a ton of time farming this material. However, they should make sure to bring a bow wielder to this battle. Without a bow, defeating the Aeonblight Drake can take a significantly longer amount of time.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

This may be the toughest item for players to farm, as these mushrooms are spread throughout Sumeru in tricky places to reach. If fans have characters like Tighnari, they will be able to pinpoint the locations, but it can still be tough to pick them up.

With Nahida's release, fans now have a character who can make gathering regional specialties incredibly easy, and they will want to take advantage of her skill if they have her. Otherwise, players can follow the guide above to find places where Rukkhashava Mushrooms are abundant.

Handguards

The last item that players will need to gather to ascend Wanderer is Handguards, and these can be found by defeating the hundreds of samurai that are spread throughout Inazuma. Handguards used to be one of the hardest Genshin Impact items to farm, but with recent additions to Inazuma that have added many more places for these enemies to spawn, players won't have a hard time gathering enough handguards to max out Wanderer.

Genshin Impact players who want to ascend their Wanderer when he is released will want to begin farming his materials now.

Poll : 0 votes