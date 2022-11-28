Genshin Impact 3.3 features: Permanent Trading Card Game mode explained

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update will bring a big new feature to the game with the launch of the Genius Invokation TCG. This permanent minigame will allow players to battle both NPCs and other fans in an action-packed trading card game.

The TCG will come with a host of unique features that will bring fans a new experience unlike other card games they have played in the past. It will take full advantage of Genshin Impact's massive cast, with a ton of cards representing characters from throughout the game's world.

Players can find out more about this permanent trading card mode here.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Genius Invokation TCG explained

Genshin Impact debuted the official reveal of the Genius Invokation TCG during the 3.3 livestream earlier this month, and fans were able to get a first look at the new permanent addition.

The mode will be available for fans to take on whenever they want, and like the addition of fishing, it will remain a part of the game forever. This means that players have the chance to really dive deep into the Genius Invokation TCG and try to collect all of the cards on offer.

The TCG will feature cards of characters from throughout Teyvat, from the lowliest slimes to well-known 5-star characters like Diluc, Ganyu, and Raiden Shogun. All the cards will have different abilities, with each one having effects that can turn the tide of battle in a single decisive blow. There are four main types of cards:

Character cards: These represent popular characters like Diluc and Yoimiya, and they will be able to Normal Attack, use Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts.

Equipment cards: These can be used to buff character cards, increasing their damage potential.

Support cards: Similar to Equipment cards, these will provide buffs to character cards.

Event cards: These are similar to spell cards in other TCGs, where using them will activate a one-time effect.

Mixing and matching the perfect deck to take advantage of all of these card types will be key to securing victories in Genius Invokation TCG.

Players will need to roll Elemental Dice to accomplish certain actions, and they'll get the option to reroll if the outcome isn't satisfactory. These dice play a big role in the battles, so fans will want to make sure they know what they need for each specific character.

They'll also need to manage the elements of each card, as Genshin Impact's element system also applies to the card-game battles.

Playing and winning in the card game will increase a fan's Player Level, which in turn will allow them access to tougher opponents and open up the ability to purchase even more cards.

All of the rewards in this mode can be received through PvE battles. As such, fans won't need to worry about PvP or paying any money to get rewards in Genshin Impact's newest permanent mode.

Genshin Impact players will be able to experience a brand new mode when the game's 3.3 update launches.

