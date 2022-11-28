Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss leaks: New enemies and recommended teams

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed the lineup of enemies that players will have to face in the update's Spiral Abyss rotation. The Spiral Abyss is some of Genshin's toughest content, and fans will earn a ton of Primogems upon clearing it, making it especially important to complete.

Fans who want to prepare for the update's new floors can find the enemies that they'll have to face here. These foes look to be quite difficult, so players will want to build teams that can easily take them down. Here are the leaked enemies coming in the Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks reveal new Spiral Abyss rotations

Genshin Impact 3.3 is releasing in just a few days, and players will be able to take on a new Spiral Abyss rotation when it arrives. This rotation will pit players up against some powerful foes, including a boss that they may not have fought in quite a while. This enemy is the Golden Wolflord, a foe that can inflict a serious amount of Corrosion onto players who are unprepared to face it. Here's the full lineup for both floor 11 and 12.

Floor 11

There are plenty of enemies to face in Genshin Impact 3.3 Floor 11, with this floor looking to be the designated mobbing floor for characters with wide reaching AOE (area of effect) attacks. This is perfect for the new character Wanderer who is set to release alongside the update, as he will be able to dish out tons of Anemo damage to enemies in a wide range. Here are the foes that fans will need to take on:

Chamber 1 First Half:

2 Cryo, 3 Hydro, and 3 Pyro Large Slimes, along with a 2 Cryo Specters and 2 Hydro Specters, then 2 Pyro Specters, 2 Cryo Large Slimes, 2 Hydro Large Slimes, and 2 Pyro Large Slimes.

Chamber 1 Second Half:

4 Primal Constructs

Chamber 2 First Half:

1 Pyro Abyss Mage, 2 Cryo Abyss Mages, 1 Hydro Abyss Mage, and one Pyro Abyss Lector

Chamber 2 Second Half:

2 Ruin Drakes and 2 Ruin Destroyers

Chamber 3 First Half:

1 Mirror Maiden, 1 Fatui Anemo Vanguard, 2 Fatui Pyrobracers, then 1 Winged Hydroshroom, 1 Winged Dendroshroom, 1 Grounded Geoshroom and 1 Winged Cryoshroom.

Chamber 3 Second Half:

3 Ruin Guards

Floor 12

babey🍀 @babeykun9

Spiral Abyss 12 v1

*Subject to Change

#genshinleaks [3.3 Beta]Spiral Abyss 12 v1*Subject to Change [3.3 Beta]Spiral Abyss 12 v1*Subject to Change#genshinleaks https://t.co/1dqDbkIn9C

Floor 12 will feature a ton of super tanky enemies for players to take on, and they'll need characters who can deal a ton of damage consistently if they want to clear this floor quickly. It's recommended that fans bring an Electro team for the first half to take care of the powerful Jadeplume Terrorshroom, as Electro can make quick work of it.

For the second half, if players have Arataki Itto, he can make defeating these enemies much easier thanks to his consistent Geo damage. However, a healer will be necessary to deal Corrosion damage. Here's the lineup:

Chamber 1 First Half:

Primordial Mechanical Array

Chamber 1 Second Half:

Eremite Dancer, Fatui Geobracer, and Eremite Stone Enchanter

Chamber 2 First Half:

Primal Construct Repulsor, Primal Construct Reshaper, and Eremite Galehunter.

Chamber 2 Second Half: Golden Wolflord

Chamber 3 First Half:

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Chamber 3 Second Half:

Rockfond Rifthound and Thundercraven Rifthound

This new Spiral Abyss rotation will definitely be tough for Genshin Impact players, but with this info they can prepare and make it much easier.

