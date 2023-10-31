All Genshin Impact characters' birthdays in November 

Genshin Impact features an impressive cast of 73 playable characters, each with their distinct personalities, backstories, and gameplay. Another unique aspect they have is their birthdays. Fans may be curious to know which of their beloved units was born in November, and also keep an eye out for their forthcoming birthday mail.

Travelers always receive an in-game mail from the birthday character to mark the joyous occasion. The sender gifts some in-game rewards, alongside a thoughtful message. HoYoverse also releases a special birthday artwork for the said unit. Following Kazuha's birthday on October 29, there will be five upcoming character festivities in November 2023.

Let's take a look at all the Genshin Impact characters born in November.

All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in November

As of Genshin Impact v4.1, five characters were born during the month of November. Players will get a birthday mail from Xiangling, Keqing, Wriothesley, Sucrose, and Kaeya.

1) Xiangling

Xiangling's birthday art 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

According to her profile in Genshin Impact, Xiangling was born on November 2. The last birthday mail from Liyue's delightful chef described her trip to Minlin with Guoba, where she cooked a stew of Forest Boar and Mushrooms.

During her previous birthday, Xiangling rewarded the players with the following:

5x Mushroom

5x Raw Meat

1x Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish

2) Keqing

Keqing's birthday art 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Yuheng of Liyue's Qixing, Keqing celebrates her birthday on November 20. In her previous birthday mail, she invited us to a banquet that her friends organized for her special day.

Keqing's birthday mail provided the following rewards:

1x Guide to Prosperity

1x Survival Grilled Fish

3) Wriothesley

Wriothesley's in-game profile (Image via Hoyoverse)

The Duke of Meropide, Wriothesley is a new Fontaine character introduced in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. He was born on November 23, and this will be the first time HoYoverse will celebrate this event.

While there is no precedence to his birthday rewards, it is possible Wriothesley may reward us with his signature dish, Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs.

4) Sucrose

Sucrose's birthday art 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

As per Sucrose's profile, the timid alchemist from Mondstadt was born on November 26. On her previous birthday, everyone forced her to take a day off from work to enjoy. However, unable to think of anything better to do, she asked her friends to accompany her to find some peculiar bones to research on.

Sucrose's birthday mail from 2022 gifted us with the following:

1x Nutritious Meal (V .593)

5x Luminescent Pollen

5) Kaeya

Kaeya's birthday art 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last playable character to have a birthday this month is Kaeya. He was born on November 30 according to his profile. The charming Khaenri'ahn's previous birthday mail invited us to join him for a few rounds of Genius Invokation TCG. He also described himself as a fervent card player in the mail.

Kaeya rewarded us with the following on his previous birthday:

1x Apple Cider

1x Mint Jelly

1x Fruity Skewers

