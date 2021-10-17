All Genshin Impact Electroculus locations in Tsurumi Island

Tsurumi Island is the latest new location in Inazuma, and that means some Genshin Impact players want to find every Electroculus.

There are 30 Electroculus locations on Tsurumi Island. One of them is near Moshiri Kara, and the other 29 are on the main island. Like other Occuli, Genshin Impact players will see them on the minimap once they get close enough.

Gamers who unlocked the Electroculus Resonance Stone can use it to help find the Tsurumi Island Electroculus locations. Alternatively, they can use picture and video guides to help locate these valuable items.

Genshin Impact players can use them on an Inazuma Statue of the Seven. If they reach a certain threshold, they will receive some Primogems, Electro Sigils, and other items.

All Electroculus Tsurumi Island locations in Genshin Impact

All but one Electroculus locations on Tsurumi Island (Image via App Sample)

The picture shown above showcases 29 of the 30 Electroculus locations on Tsurumi Island. The vast majority of them are concentrated in the island's center, with barely any Electroculi in the eastern and southern regions.

Note: Not all Electroculus spawns are immediately collectible. Some of them necessitate the player to progress further in the "Through the Mists" quest series.

The Shirikoro Peak Electroculus locations require the player to drain the water (which is done in the "A Particularly Particular Author" quest). However, there is one Electroculus most players might have trouble finding.

There is an Electroculus behind a wall with a bird marking on it. This can be found in the second Relay Stone puzzle location when the player does the "A Particularly Particular Author" quest.

Genshin Impact players must use the Peculiar Pinion to unlock it. Players can only use this item as a gadget after making some progress in the "Octave of the Maushiro" quest. This quest requires Travelers to wait for the next daily reset after doing the prior quest.

Head to that strange wall and use the Peculiar Pinion to make it vanish. It will also unlock the "Tale of Two Cities" achievement.

The last Electroculus location in Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

The last Electroculus is northwest of the Moshiri Kara domain. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players do not have to unlock the domain to access this Electroculus.

If they haven't unlocked the domain yet, they will have to come from the Waverider north of Shirikoro Peak or the Waverider west of Asase Shrine.

This Electroculus doesn't require players to unlock the Moshiri Kara to acquire it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find this Electroculus off the top cliff in this location. It's on the northern side, but it's easy to spot when the player is down at the beach.

Interactive map

The interactive map shown above includes all Electroculus (and not just the ones on Tsurumi Island. If Genshin Impact players wish to find a specific one, and the location on the map isn't enough, then they can click on the data source.

From there, they can click on an Electroculus and see some of the comments on the left side. This location is where Genshin Impact players can find some pictures that might aid them in their quest to collect them all.

