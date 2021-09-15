All Genshin Impact fishing locations for obtaining fish required for The Catch

The Catch is a highly sought-out 4-star Polearm that requires Genshin Impact players to collect six Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi.

However, these fish don't spawn everywhere in Genshin Impact. Every fish in this game spawns in specific locations (sometimes at a particular time). Hence, it's vital to understand where these three fish exist.

Note: This article only covers the three fish required for Genshin Impact players to obtain The Catch. It won't include the fishing locations for getting its refinement material (Ako's Sake Vessel). That item also requires the Raimei Angelfish, as well as some Pufferfish and Bitter Pufferfish.

Genshin Impact fishing locations for acquiring the fish necessary for The Catch

Genshin Impact players can acquire The Catch by exchanging three Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi with Momiji. Genshin Impact players can find her west of Inazuma City.

For those that don't know, The Catch's secondary stat is Energy Recharge. Its effect is:

"Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%."

Golden Koi fishing locations

Golden Koi spawns in five fishing locations (all shown above). Its three Liyue and single Inazuma fishing locations are identical to the Rusty Koi spots. The only difference between the two fishing locations is where the Mondstadt variety exists.

Genshin Impact players can obtain the 20 Golden Koi at any time of the day. These fish require Fake Fly Bait to catch them. Golden Koi can be found in the following locations:

Stormbearer Mountains

West of Wangshu Inn

Guili Plains

Luhua Pool

Koseki Village

Rusty Koi fishing locations

The sole difference between the Rusty Koi and the Golden Koi is where they're found in Mondstadt. Rusty Koi are in Cider Lake, whereas Golden Koi are available in the Stormbearer Mountains.

Genshin Impact players can obtain the 20 Rusty Koi at any time of the day. These fish require Fake Fly Bait to catch them. Rusty Koi can be found in the following locations:

Cider Lake

West of Wangshu Inn

Guili Plains

Luhua Pool

Koseki Village

Raimei Angelfish fishing location

Raimei Angelfish are only available in a single location in Genshin Impact. They can be found east of Tatarasuna near some shipwrecked boats. They only spawn between 18:00 and 6:00 and require False Worm Bait.

Genshin Impact players need to catch six of them to acquire The Catch from the Inazuma Fishing Association. The location shown above is the only fishing location where Raimei Angelfish spawn.

If Genshin Impact players wish to max out The Catch's refinement level, they must capture 18 Raimei Angelfish in total.

