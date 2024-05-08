All Ghost of Tsushima Haiku locations

Ghost of Tsushima allows players to compose Haiku in certain locations. A haiku is defined as a Japanese poem consisting of three lines with only a maximum of five, seven, and five syllables in that order. Its subject matter can vary but is usually about nature, one's surroundings, and introspection. In Ghost of Tsushima, players can compose 22 Haiku — 19 in the base game and three on Iki Island in the DLC.
The game will come out for the PC on May 16, and players are excited to get their hands on this critically acclaimed action-adventure PlayStation title. Ghost of Tsushima has been praised for its attention to detail, presentation, and combat. This article will explore all the locations where players can compose Haiku in Ghost of Tsushima.
Haiku locations in Ghost of Tsushima
Below are the locations where Jin Sakai can compose Haiku in the base game and Iki Island DLC. For every one of these you compose, you receive a cosmetic Headband that is inspired by the Haiku you came up with.
Izuhara
- Hiyoshi - Haiku tutorial in Hiyoshi Springs - Awards the Headband of Serenity
- Hiyoshi - Located south of the Old Woodsman's Canopy - Awards the Headband of Peace
- Komoda - Located Near Wolf Cub Falls - Awards the Headband of Defeat
- Azamo - Located south of the Kuta Grasslands where the river meets the ocean - Awards the Headband of the Invasion
- Ariake - Located on the small island in the middle of Lake Izuhara - Awards Headband of Refuge
- Kashine - Located west of Shigenori Peak right next to a Pillar of Honor - Awards the Headband of Fear
- Komatsu - Located in the middle of the Black Sands Inlet - Awards the Headband of Strife
- Tsutsu - Located north of Ohama Fishing Village - Awards the Headband of Death
Toyotama
- Akashima - Located south of Old Kanazawa Marsh - Awards the Headband of Uncertainty
- Umugi - Located field of Equinox Flowers - Awards the Headband of Perseverance
- Otsuna - Located south of the Musashi Coast - Awards the Headband of Survival
- Kushi - Located north of Benkei's Falls - Awards the Headband of Preservation
- Kubara - Located east of Kubara Forest - Awards the Headband of Rebirth
Kamiagata
- Kin - Located north of Kin Sanctuary - Awards the Headband of Ruin
- Sago - Located west of Guardian's Ridge - Awards the Headband of Hope
- Jogaku - Located on the northernmost peak of Whaler's Coast - Awards the Headband of Strength
Iki Island
- Gonoura - Waterfall Haiku near the Lone Spirit Falls - Awards the Headband of Solace
- Kin - Wisteria Haiku at Senjo Gorge - Awards the Headband of Regret
- Yahata - Mountainside Haiku located north of Tatsu's Ladder, east of Minato's Camp - Awards the Headband of Acceptance
That covers all the Haiku locations on the island of Tsushima and Iki. For more information on the upcoming game, check out the articles linked below.
- 5 easter eggs you might have missed out on
- Is it worth doing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima?