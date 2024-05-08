All Ghost of Tsushima Haiku locations

Ghost of Tsushima allows players to compose Haiku in certain locations. A haiku is defined as a Japanese poem consisting of three lines with only a maximum of five, seven, and five syllables in that order. Its subject matter can vary but is usually about nature, one's surroundings, and introspection. In Ghost of Tsushima, players can compose 22 Haiku — 19 in the base game and three on Iki Island in the DLC.

The game will come out for the PC on May 16, and players are excited to get their hands on this critically acclaimed action-adventure PlayStation title. Ghost of Tsushima has been praised for its attention to detail, presentation, and combat. This article will explore all the locations where players can compose Haiku in Ghost of Tsushima.

Haiku locations in Ghost of Tsushima

The island of Tsushima has many picturesque vistas to reflect on (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Below are the locations where Jin Sakai can compose Haiku in the base game and Iki Island DLC. For every one of these you compose, you receive a cosmetic Headband that is inspired by the Haiku you came up with.

Izuhara

Hiyoshi - Haiku tutorial in Hiyoshi Springs - Awards the Headband of Serenity Hiyoshi - Located south of the Old Woodsman's Canopy - Awards the Headband of Peace Komoda - Located Near Wolf Cub Falls - Awards the Headband of Defeat Azamo - Located south of the Kuta Grasslands where the river meets the ocean - Awards the Headband of the Invasion Ariake - Located on the small island in the middle of Lake Izuhara - Awards Headband of Refuge Kashine - Located west of Shigenori Peak right next to a Pillar of Honor - Awards the Headband of Fear Komatsu - Located in the middle of the Black Sands Inlet - Awards the Headband of Strife Tsutsu - Located north of Ohama Fishing Village - Awards the Headband of Death

Toyotama

Akashima - Located south of Old Kanazawa Marsh - Awards the Headband of Uncertainty Umugi - Located field of Equinox Flowers - Awards the Headband of Perseverance Otsuna - Located south of the Musashi Coast - Awards the Headband of Survival Kushi - Located north of Benkei's Falls - Awards the Headband of Preservation Kubara - Located east of Kubara Forest - Awards the Headband of Rebirth

Kamiagata

Kin - Located north of Kin Sanctuary - Awards the Headband of Ruin Sago - Located west of Guardian's Ridge - Awards the Headband of Hope Jogaku - Located on the northernmost peak of Whaler's Coast - Awards the Headband of Strength

Iki Island

Gonoura - Waterfall Haiku near the Lone Spirit Falls - Awards the Headband of Solace Kin - Wisteria Haiku at Senjo Gorge - Awards the Headband of Regret Yahata - Mountainside Haiku located north of Tatsu's Ladder, east of Minato's Camp - Awards the Headband of Acceptance

That covers all the Haiku locations on the island of Tsushima and Iki. For more information on the upcoming game, check out the articles linked below.

5 easter eggs you might have missed out on

Is it worth doing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima?