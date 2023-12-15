Gift Partners in Monopoly Go is the latest Partners event that kicked off on December 15, 2023. This content encourages tycoons to participate in it with their in-game friends. For playing this event with their buddies, gamers will get plenty of exciting rewards, like dice rolls, cash, and more.

Gift Partners in Monopoly Go features five different tiers, each of which will earn you exciting rewards. Read on to learn more about this latest event.

The complete Schedule for Gift Partners in Monopoly Go, its list of rewards, and more

The new Gift Partners in Monopoly Go is now live (Image via Scopely)

Having launched on December 15, 2023, this event will be live in the highly social title until December 21, 2023. Act fast to complete wrapping gifts with your friends and send each other in-game resources this holiday season. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to fill your slots.

Step 1: Launch the game, and you will see four different slots with plus icons attached to them on your board.

Your goal in this event is to gather event-exclusive tokens (jigsaw pieces) and play a spin-the-wheel mini-game using those. Gather points by playing these mini-games, and you'll be rewarded handsomely after completing each reward tier.

Here is a complete list of rewards:

Level 1: Collect 2.5K points collectively for 200 dice rolls.

Furthermore, you can earn a total of 5K dice rolls, a Golden Purple Sticker pack, an exclusive token, and a new emoji of Mr. Monopoly for completing all the prize tiers with four friends.

Monopoly Go Partner Event Strategy to win more

Gather more Jigsaw Pieces to win more in Gift partners in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The partner events in Scopely’s highly social title require collective efforts from both partners to win all the rewards. Thus, choosing the right ones is crucial. Check on your pals who have performed immensely with you in the previous partner's event and only add them to your board.

Besides, you will also require plenty of jigsaw pieces to complete the events on all four boards. Gather as much as you can from different events, and use roll multipliers to increase your earnings while landing on board tiles featuring these jigsaw pieces.

The Gift Partners in Monopoly Go will help you complete your sticker albums faster. Therefore, grab all the free dice rolls the game offers and keep rolling more for more rewards.