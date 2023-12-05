All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Overwatch 2 (OW2) Season 8 will introduce a long list of hero changes and a fresh Tank hero, Mauga, alongside new gameplay content, including a new battle pass and limited-time events (LTEs).
Other than the introduction of a new hero and game modes, the hero balance changes carry a bulk of the overall update as they can affect the entire pool and could potentially bring about a change in the team composition meta.
Overwatch 2 caters to a massive shooter community, and hero balance updates are necessary to create a balanced playing field. However, it takes several patches to create a scenario, so the developer considers various game data and deploys small tweaks to test the community’s response and overall game stability.
This article will highlight all the hero changes that will arrive in Overwatch 2 Season 8.
All hero balance updates in Overwatch 2 Season 8
Here is a quick list of all the changes that will be introduced to the hero pool in the Overwatch 2 Season 8 update.
- Maximum ultimate charge preserved on hero swap reduced from 25 to 15%.
- Added Hero-Specific Options to every character to adjust the rumble strength of each of their abilities.
These general changes are being made to combat the number of players who prefer changing out heroes immediately after being eliminated. The developer reduced the Ultimate Charge carry-over to create a bigger disadvantage for players swapping out characters during an Overwatch 2 match - be it a ranked lobby or a casual one.
Tank
Doomfist
Meteor Strike
- Now regenerates 75 health per second while in the air.
- Ultimate cost increased by 16%.
Junker Queen
Scattergun
- Spread reduced by 8%.
Mauga
- Base health reduced from 500 to 350.
- Base armor increased from 0 to 150.
- Head hit volume reduced by 15%.
Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns
- Spread for firing both guns reduced by 15%.
- Fire rate multiplier for firing both guns reduced from 25% to 0%.
- Damage per shot increased from 4.5 to 5.
- Damage falloff range increased from 25 to 30 meters.
- Max ammo increased from 300 to 350.
- Movement speed penalty reduced from 20% to 15% per gun.
Overrun
- Can no longer be interrupted by Hack.
- Damage reduction increased from 30% to 50%.
Cardiac Overdrive
- Lifesteal increased from 60% to 70%.
Berserker (Passive)
- Overhealth conversion rate increased from 40% to 50%.
Ramattra
- Base health reduced from 300 to 200.
- Base armor increased from 0 to 100.
Void Accelerator
- Projectile size increased from 0.075 to 0.1 meters.
- Damage increased from 4.5 to 5.
Sigma
Experimental Barrier
- Regeneration rate reduced from 100 to 85 health per second.
Winston
Tesla Cannon
- Now ignores armor damage reduction.
Damage
Mei
- Maximum ammo reduced from 150 to 120.
Soldier: 76
Biotic Field
- Cooldown increased from 15 to 18 seconds.
Sombra
EMP
- Ability lockout duration increased from 1.5 to three seconds.
- Damage reduced from 30 to 25% of current health.
Torbjörn
Overload
- Overhealth increased from 75 to 100.
Tracer
Pulse Pistols
- Damage increased from 5.5 to six.
Support
Baptiste
Biotic Launcher
- Primary fire ammo reduced from 45 to 36.
Brigitte
Whip Shot
- Damage reduced from 80 to 70.
Kiriko
Healing Ofuda
- Projectile speed increased from 14 to 18 meters per second.
Protection Suzu
- Invulnerability duration reduced from 0.85 to 0.65 seconds.
- Healing explosion increased from 40 to 80 health.
Mercy
Valkyrie
- Activating Valkyrie no longer disconnects Caduceus Staff from its target.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.