All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Overwatch 2 (OW2) Season 8 will introduce a long list of hero changes and a fresh Tank hero, Mauga, alongside new gameplay content, including a new battle pass and limited-time events (LTEs).

Other than the introduction of a new hero and game modes, the hero balance changes carry a bulk of the overall update as they can affect the entire pool and could potentially bring about a change in the team composition meta.

Overwatch 2 caters to a massive shooter community, and hero balance updates are necessary to create a balanced playing field. However, it takes several patches to create a scenario, so the developer considers various game data and deploys small tweaks to test the community’s response and overall game stability.

This article will highlight all the hero changes that will arrive in Overwatch 2 Season 8.

All hero balance updates in Overwatch 2 Season 8

Here is a quick list of all the changes that will be introduced to the hero pool in the Overwatch 2 Season 8 update.

Maximum ultimate charge preserved on hero swap reduced from 25 to 15%.

Added Hero-Specific Options to every character to adjust the rumble strength of each of their abilities.

These general changes are being made to combat the number of players who prefer changing out heroes immediately after being eliminated. The developer reduced the Ultimate Charge carry-over to create a bigger disadvantage for players swapping out characters during an Overwatch 2 match - be it a ranked lobby or a casual one.

Tank

Doomfist

Meteor Strike

Now regenerates 75 health per second while in the air.

Ultimate cost increased by 16%.

Junker Queen

Scattergun

Spread reduced by 8%.

Mauga

Base health reduced from 500 to 350.

Base armor increased from 0 to 150.

Head hit volume reduced by 15%.

Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns

Spread for firing both guns reduced by 15%.

Fire rate multiplier for firing both guns reduced from 25% to 0%.

Damage per shot increased from 4.5 to 5.

Damage falloff range increased from 25 to 30 meters.

Max ammo increased from 300 to 350.

Movement speed penalty reduced from 20% to 15% per gun.

Overrun

Can no longer be interrupted by Hack.

Damage reduction increased from 30% to 50%.

Cardiac Overdrive

Lifesteal increased from 60% to 70%.

Berserker (Passive)

Overhealth conversion rate increased from 40% to 50%.

Ramattra

Base health reduced from 300 to 200.

Base armor increased from 0 to 100.

Void Accelerator

Projectile size increased from 0.075 to 0.1 meters.

Damage increased from 4.5 to 5.

Sigma

Experimental Barrier

Regeneration rate reduced from 100 to 85 health per second.

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Now ignores armor damage reduction.

Damage

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Maximum ammo reduced from 150 to 120.

Soldier: 76

Biotic Field

Cooldown increased from 15 to 18 seconds.

Sombra

EMP

Ability lockout duration increased from 1.5 to three seconds.

Damage reduced from 30 to 25% of current health.

Torbjörn

Overload

Overhealth increased from 75 to 100.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

Damage increased from 5.5 to six.

Support

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

Primary fire ammo reduced from 45 to 36.

Brigitte

Whip Shot

Damage reduced from 80 to 70.

Kiriko

Healing Ofuda

Projectile speed increased from 14 to 18 meters per second.

Protection Suzu

Invulnerability duration reduced from 0.85 to 0.65 seconds.

Healing explosion increased from 40 to 80 health.

Mercy

Valkyrie

Activating Valkyrie no longer disconnects Caduceus Staff from its target.

