All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 8 mid-season patch

Overwatch 2 recently received a new set of balance updates that changed various aspects of heroes throughout the pool. The developers often introduce such changes to provide a fair playing field to the entire community. However, having a perfectly tuned online shooter title is difficult, so periodic tweaks like hero nerfs and buffs must be deployed.

This article will highlight the latest hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 8.

Overwatch 2 hero changes in Season 8 mid-season update

Here's a list of all the hero changes that arrived in Overwatch 2 after the most recent mid-seasonal update:

Tank

Mauga

Base Health increased from 250 to 300.

Base Armor decreased from 250 to 200.

Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns:

Ammo decreased from 350 to 300.

Cardiac Overdrive:

Lifesteal decreased from 70% to 60%

Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 12.

Cage Fight:

No longer grants infinite ammo.

Berserker:

Overhealth conversion rate decreased from 60% to 50%

Mauga now has more HP but a lower armor pool, though the total remains unchanged. All of Mauga's abilities have been nerfed to make it more suitable for the match. Cage Fight received one of the biggest nerfs by removing infinite ammunition.

Orisa

Augmented Fusion Driver:

Removed falloff damage penalty.

Fortify:

Now immune to forced critical hit damage.

Orisa has a better damage range with the restrictions removed from her primary weapon. Moreover, the fortify ability can block off bigger damage numbers on top of critical headshots. This change should bring her back to the meta as one of the best high-damage tanks in the game.

Roadhog

Take a Breather:

Total amount healed reduced from 500 to 450.

Cooldown between usages increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds.

Roadhog’s ability to survive on the Overwatch 2 battlefield has been reduced considerably with this new update, as the health regeneration amount was nerfed alongside the frequency at which the ability could be used.

Damage

Sojourn

Railgun:

Gradual energy no longer decays below 25%.

A small buff to increase the firepower of the primary weapon.

Sombra

Stealth:

Grace period where Stealth can be canceled immediately after entering it increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Cooldown now pauses at 1 second while capturing or contesting objectives from 1.5 seconds.

Cooldown on respawning decreased from 1.5 to 1 second.

Sombra’s invisibility received a longer grace timer when activating Stealth. The overall cooldown of the ability pauses at 1 second instead of 1.5 seconds during objective capture or contests. This was also done for the respawn cooldown by decreasing its timer to 1 second.

Support

Ana

Biotic Grenade:

Effect duration reduced from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

A small nerf that reduces the effect of the biotic grenade on both allies and enemies in Overwatch 2.

Illari

Solar Rifle:

Primary fire charge gain is no longer paused by secondary fire or channeling Captive Sun.

Ammo increased from 14 to 16.

Captive Sun:

Now fully refills secondary fire resource and resets overheated status.

Removed the damage falloff penalty on the Sunstruck explosion.

A small buff to the hero to increase its effectiveness on the battlefield and a bump to its overall damage output with increased ammo capacity and damage falloff removal of Sunstruck explosion.

Lifeweaver

Thorn Volley:

Projectile speed increased from 70 to 80 meters per second.

Petal Platform:

No longer pierced by piercing projectiles.

A small buff to make it easier to hit enemies with Thorn Volley and made the Platform ability immune to piercing enemy projectiles.

