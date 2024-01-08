Overwatch 2 mid-season patch (Season 8): Release date, how to download, and more 

The Overwatch 2 mid-season patch for Season 8 is right around the corner. The new update is aimed at fixing the obnoxious meta that has developed ever since Mauga's recent buff and his release into the competitive pool of Heroes in the game. The developers have commented that this power creep will not remain unchecked and have promised to address all associated issues surrounding the Hero and his survivability.

With this article, you will have adept knowledge of how to get the OW2 mid-season patch before its official release and discuss all possible changes and additions that will be instituted with this update.

When will the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch (Season 8) release?

The Overwatch 2 mid-season patch for Season 8 will be released across all platforms on January 13, 2023, at 12 pm PT. The update will be sequenced globally at the same time, allowing all regions to have a synchronized release for the mid-season patch.

How to download the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch (Season 8)

Console players will have to wait till the update goes live on January 13, 2023, at 12 pm PT, and sequence it to download to their respective devices.

PC players who use Battle.net to run OW2 can pre-download this update. Follow the steps below to get the update preinstalled on your device:

Launch the Battle.net client on your PC. Log in with your credentials. Go to the 'Games' tab on the toolbar. Click on 'Overwatch 2' and locate the prompt for downloading pre-release content. It should be visible on the bottom-left corner of the Blizzard.net client window. Initiate the download.

After successfully downloading the OW2 mid-season patch, you will have instantaneous access to the newest content in the game when the update goes live.

All expected changes in Overwatch 2 mid-season patch (Season 8)

With the launch of the mid-seasonal update, expect Mauga's terror to finally end. On X, lead Hero designer Alec Dawson recently stated that the dev team has taken note of how overpowered Mauga turned out after his recent stat tuning and has ensured that significant balance changes will be rolled out to ensure that he becomes easier to deal with in-game.

Furthermore, Illari has been teased for an upcoming buff by the lead Hero designer. Released in Season 6, Illari has become the least-played Support Hero in OW2. The recent nerfs to this Hero have killed any prospect of making her viable in the game, leading to a constant decline in her pick rate.

Players expect some form of balance changes to be implemented in her kit to ensure a healthier meta for Support Heroes.

Players expect some form of balance changes to be implemented in her kit to ensure a healthier meta for Support Heroes.