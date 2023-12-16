Is Mauga balanced for Overwatch 2 competitive?: Potential nerfs and buffs discussed

Ever since his release in Season 8, Mauga has already seen two substantial adjustments to his kit in Overwatch 2. During the Hero's early access launch, the community had been critical of the fact that Mauga lacked any form of survivability, and would be nothing more than a meat shield in matches.

On that note, the developer made numerous changes to his kit, including swapping over a 150HP into armor, making cooldown changes, and tuning up his damage numbers.

Despite implementing these changes, the hero remained grossly underpowered. Mauga players would be dominated in every single Quick Play match unless they were constantly being healed by his Support heroes.

This article will discuss all potential changes the hero will receive before his launch into the game's competitive ladder.

Potential Mauga balance changes before Overwatch 2 competitive release

Fashioning a big health pool, Mauga requires both Support heroes to constantly babysit him, leaving the other members of the team dry.

Many complained how mundane it felt to play any Hero in a composition with Mauga.

These indicators have been noticed by the developer, and Overwatch 2 developer, Alec Dawson, has made a statement saying that Mauga's kit will be addressed yet again, before his release into the game's Competitive ladder.

The latest patch notes indicate that the following metrics were changed regarding Mauga's kit:

Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns

Chaingun damage reduced from five to four.

The number of shots with the Incendiary Chaingun to ignite enemies increased from 10 to 15.

Cage Fight

Ultimate duration reduced from 10 to eight seconds.

The direction of the recently implemented balance changes was ineffective in addressing the real problem with the Hero, i.e., his survivability. Despite having a beefy health pool, the majority of HP being mere health, and not armor, makes Mauga prone to being instantly eliminated by high-damage-dealing heroes.

Before Mauga becomes part of the game's Competitive roster, his damage numbers will be rolled back, and his survivability is all set to be bumped up. We speculate that his Cardiac Overdrive will possibly be on a shorter cooldown, and its stats will be bumped up to have a better impact on the field.

Furthermore, you can also expect to see a part of Mauga's health be converted into armor. This little change would be a great move by Blizzard to ensure that the hero has a fair chance of withstanding the overwhelming damage dealt against him.

All in all, you are all set to experience a fresh wave of meta change with the release of Mauga into Overwatch 2's Competitive ladder.

