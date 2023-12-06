5 best heroes to duo with Mauga in Overwatch 2

Mauga, the brand-new Tank hero in Overwatch 2 Season 8, is finally here. With his release, players are ready to dominate the quick play and competitive playlists of the game. Though the season has just gone live, the potential hero pair-ups with Mauga are innumerable, and each one has its niche use.

Mauga serves best as a brawl Tank. This article lists the five best heroes that players can pair up with the new Samoan Tank to elevate their gameplay to the next level. While most of them work best in a brawl composition, with a bit of creativity and experimentation, players can definitely switch up the tempo to even dive at times.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best heroes to partner up with Mauga in Overwatch 2: Ana, Genji, Bastion, and more

1) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana synergizes well with most Tank heroes in Overwatch 2, and Mauga is no different. With his beefy player model and health pool, Mauga, despite his sustainable kit, is bound to receive a lot of damage. This paves the way for Ana to continuously farm her Nano Boost on cooldown.

Nano Boost, one of the best Support ultimate abilities in the game, is the perfect tool to flip an unfavorable situation upside down. With 50% increased damage and 50% damage reduction, Mauga becomes unkillable for the entire duration of the Nano Boost's status effect.

Mauga can pair his ultimate ability with his Cardiac Overdrive to eliminate anyone trapped within his dome of death.

2) Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mauga's design allows him to tank a lot of incoming attacks while self-sustaining and dealing quite a bit of damage on his own. With his Berserker passive kicking in, the hero has the potential to continuously inflict Burn damage against his enemies using one of his weapons while dealing critical damage with the other.

This is where Genji steps in. With his hypermobile kit, Genji can easily eliminate anyone with a combo of his Shurikens and Swift Strike. With each elimination resetting the latter's cooldown, Genji can return to safety or continue his rampage along with Mauga.

Mauga's pair-up with Genji is quite interesting. Our best bet for making this matchup work is to synergize their ultimate abilities, Cage Fight and Dragon Blade. With multiple enemies trapped inside the dome, Genji can execute everyone inside the trapped space with utmost ease.

3) Bastion

Bastion in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There is no one better at dealing sustained damage off cooldown than Bastion. He and Mauga work well, provided the latter opens up avenues for the former to unleash their terror.

Mauga's Cardiac Overdrive, paired with Bastion's Assault configuration, is a deadly combination that makes both heroes invincible for a temporary period. The duo, however, excels best when they combine their ultimate abilities.

Mauga can use his Overdrive to push into the enemy team and trap them using his ultimate ability, Cage Fight. Bastion, with his Artillery Configuration, can wipe out all enemies that are trapped within Mauga's dome.

4) Ashe

Ashe in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ashe and Mauga have great potential to work together. There is no one better at dealing sustained incendiary damage than Ashe. This can be achieved with her ability called Dynamite.

Mauga, with his primary fire, can further light up affected enemies with incendiary rounds. This, paired with his secondary fire, which triggers critical hits on enemies inflicted with Burn damage, is a deadly combination.

There are also creative ways to combine their ultimate abilities. Mauga can chain up multiple enemies with his Cage Fight, and Ashe can deploy her B.O.B. outside the dome to deal continuous waves of damage. This can potentially swing the tides of an encounter in their favor.

5) Kiriko

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Much like Ana, Kiriko will benefit from Mauga's large health pool, which will allow her to pump up heals every second of the game. This will, in turn, feed into her ultimate charge, allowing her to summon a Kitsune Rush off cooldown.

There is nothing scarier to think of than a Samoan carrying two machine guns and firing them at a 50% increased speed than before. With Kitsune Rush being among the most broken and powerful Support ultimates in the game, Mauga has the potential to wreak havoc against the enemy team.

Furthermore, with Kiriko's Healing Ofuda and Protection Suzu getting buffed in Season 8 of Overwatch 2, Mauga can rest easy knowing he will be safe from being burdened with multiple crowd-control effects from the enemy team.

For more Overwatch 2 Season 8 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.