5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Bastion

Bastion has been a dominating hero amongst the metal ranks of Overwatch 2 since the game's inception. This low-mobility Hero is a menace to deal with when not countered correctly. Bastion packs a very strong punch when left unchecked and has the potential to leave lasting holes in your team's defense if not countered immediately.

Having abilities that deal some of the highest damage-per-second (DPS) in Overwatch 2, Bastion's greatest struggle is dealing with long-range combatants. Our guide will provide you with the five best counters against Bastion to use in your games and crush your opponents with ease.

5 effective heroes to stop Bastion in Overwatch 2

As newer players filter into the game, simple heroes like Bastion make for strong enemies who oppress throughout the game. His Assault configuration is often the most terrifying part of his kit; it has enough firepower to dismantle and destroy an entire team with a little bit of support. Our definitive guide will arm you against any such players and have you ready to whip out counters with your team.

Here is a list of the five heroes who will counter Bastion the best.

1) Widowmaker

Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bastion's utility excels at demolishing heroes at close range. His damage trails off as the distance to his target increases, making this utility unfeasible. Naturally, Widowmaker makes for a devastating counter against Bastion.

With the ability to position far away from the action, Widowmaker, armed with her Widow's Kiss, can eliminate Bastion without breaking a sweat. Despite being clad in armor, Bastion remains an easy target for Widowmaker because of his low mobility and stationary playstyle.

2) Hanzo

Hanzo in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Much like Widowmaker, Hanzo can take advantage of the same shortcomings of Bastion and be an effective counter against him. Having great mobility, Hanzo can be quick and scale across a variety of terrains to stay out of Bastion's line of sight and consistently poke at him.

Hanzo's Sonic Arrows further allow him to keep track of Bastion's movements and counter him accordingly. With adept positioning, Hanzo can make it very difficult for Bastion to be effective on the battlefield.

3) Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji is a grave threat to Bastion. His hypermobile playstyle and aggressive kit allow him to constantly poke Bastion and be a thorn in his side. Thanks to his mobility, Genji can break the line of sight with Bastion firepower and deal consistent damage to him by playing around with proper cover.

Genji's ability to deflect is the strongest and most dangerous counter against Bastion. When executed correctly, Genji can deflect the entirety of Bastion's machine-gun clip right back at him and earn himself a quick and easy elimination.

4) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch's veteran Support hero, Ana, is a great counter to Bastion. The key to being effective with Ana relies entirely upon positioning. With her Biotic Rifle, Ana can keep inflicting damage on Bastion from afar. Playing around with her positioning will keep the latter worried about the possible threat of sniping.

Having low mobility, Bastion becomes an easy target for the devastating combo of Sleep Dart and Biotic Grenade. Players can neutralize Bastion with this combo in a jiffy by coordinating with their team.

5) Zenyatta

Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zenyatta's greatest utility to the team is his Orb of Discord. While he is kitted with overwhelming firepower, his lack of mobility can often lead to him getting killed by Bastion. Placing an Orb of Discord on the latter puts him under grave threat. Besides having a 25% added damage debuff, players can track his movement as long as he is in Zenyatta's line of sight.

Teams should make quick use of Zenyatta's utility and eliminate Bastion at the earliest. The 25% added damage almost renders Bastion useless and makes his presence on the battlefield much less threatening.

Being a team-based hero shooter, winning games in Overwatch 2 revolves around a variety of factors besides simply counter-picking. With adept strategies and proper coordination, players will find themselves rolling wins subsequently.

