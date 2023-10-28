All Honkai Star Rail banner sales ranked (pre-Topaz)

Honkai Star Rail has had nine complete banners at the time of writing. Jingliu's Warp concluded on October 27, 2023, with Topaz & Numby's beginning shortly afterward. This ranking features every 5-star Character Event Warp that precedes Topaz & Numby since it wouldn't be fair to rank something that just barely started.

All the data provided here comes from Honkai Lab. Note that it only focuses on the Chinese iOS market. Other regions and platforms may have different spending habits.

Nonetheless, this data can be valuable to see how successful a Honkai Star Rail Warp is in China, the home country of the game.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail banners in terms of sales (before Topaz & Numby)

This is the data referenced in this ranking (Image via Honkai Lab)

Here is a list of all Honkai Star Rail banner sales figures provided by Honkai Lab for the Chinese iOS market, ranked from most to least successful:

Seele: $41,531,905 Silver Wolf: $23,002,330 Jing Yuan: $22,570,335 Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: $21,210,015 Jingliu: $19,793,616 Blade: $17,970,515 Fu Xuan: $17,357,010 Kafka: $16,612,140 Luocha: $12,984,660

What sticks out from this data is how wildly successful Seele's Warp (Butterfly on Swordtip) is compared to everything else. It's almost double second place in terms of overall sales (Seele's $41,531,905 vs Silver Wolf's $23,002,330).

Length of banners

Seele has the record for the longest banner, being 22 days long (Image via HoYoverse)

Several banners actually perform similarly to one another, often within a million dollars. The worst one is Luocha's, who vastly underperformed compared to the competition despite being an excellent Abundance character and having a standard length for his Warp.

For reference, here is an approximation of how long each Character Event Warp was active:

Seele: 22 days Silver Wolf: 21 days Jing Yuan: 20 days Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: 21 days Jingliu: 16 days Blade: 21 days Fu Xuan: 20 days Kafka: 20 days Luocha: 20 days

The first outlier to address here is Jingliu, who had the shortest banner by four days compared to the next lowest.

Jingliu has the shortest Warp duration (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 has a shortened patch duration, contributing to Jingliu having fewer days for her sales. Still, being fifth place is very impressive since it's possible she could have ranked a lot higher under normal circumstances.

While Seelie's Character Event Warp was technically the longest in Honkai Star Rail, it's worth noting that the extra day didn't matter for securing first place. She passed $23,002,330 by Day 8, so getting an additional 14 days only helped separate how much more successful she was than other banners.

Topaz & Numby don't have any conclusive data out yet (Image via HoYoverse)

One thing Honkai Star Rail players should know about Seele's wild success is that she had the first Character Event Warp in the game (she is even getting a rerun soon). Thus, many players were first introduced to Honkai Star Rail with her in the title, some of which were whales who would have inevitably quit and never come back.

Remember, all these sales figures are for the Chinese iOS market. Rankings could be different if other data were available.

