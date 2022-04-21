Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands have many weapons to choose from as they make their way through the game to defeat the Dragon Lord. One such weapon is the assault rifle, a fast-firing weapon effective at short-mid range.

The weapon has multiple qualities, with Legendary being the best quality available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

All Legendary Assault Rifles in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players favor different styles of weapons at various points during their playthrough of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Assault rifles fit a niche for combat where the player is at middle range. Their fire rate combined with damage is great for dealing sustained damage to targets.

While they are Legendary, they come with special abilities not offered by other rarities available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Crossbolt Generator

The Crossbolt Generator is a Blackpowder manufactured assault rifle that has an interesting effect. When players fire the weapon, the bullets will ricochet and explode all around the initial target. This is great for taking out groups of enemies as they will all take damage from this weapon.

Players can find the Crossbolt Generator by fighting Kastor The Normal-Sized Skeleton by going through the portal in Tangledrift.

Lil K's Bread Slicer

Lil K's Bread Slicer, which is manufactured by Stoker, is a fun weapon. When firing, it shoots out three saw blades instead of bullets, consuming three ammo per shot. These saw blades bounce around, going through enemies and ricocheting off of walls.

This weapon is a world drop, effective at dealing with crowds, but can drop easier in the Chaos Chamber.

Manual Transmission

Manual Transmission is a Legendary Assault Rifle by Stoker that has traits of a Skuldugger. This means the weapon does not have a magazine size and instead heats up. Players can "switch gears" of it when it heats up, going to a higher fire rate.

This can be done multiple times, building up the weapon to a quick firing rate. Players can get this as a drop from Vorcanar inside Mount Craw.

Rogue Imp

For players who like to burn their enemies, the Rogue Imp from Skuldugger is a great choice. Being a Skuldugger weapon, it does not have a magazine but instead heats up.

Once this weapon overheats, it will release three flaming bats that will seek the enemy and attack them while the player cools the weapon down. This is a world drop and players can find it much easier in the Chaos Chamber.

Quad Bow

The Quad Bow is a quality assault rifle that shoots out four bolts at the same time in a burst fire mode. The bolts will shoot horizontally, but the players can switch the firing mode to make them go vertically as well. This is a great weapon for shooting multiple targets at the same time.

As a world drop, players will have the most luck finding it in the Chaos Chamber by feeding the assault rifle bunny.

