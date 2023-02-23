All legendary trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin and how to obtain them

In addition to normal cards, Like a Dragon: Ishin features legendary trooper cards. Once only available in the dungeon sub-section of the game, you can now use them out in the world after unlocking the feature. These troopers are members of the Third Squad of the Shinsengumi, commanded by Captain Ryoma Sakamoto.

Trooper cards act as special abilities you can activate on cooldown or set to trigger automatically. The abilities range from support to attacks, buffs, and much more. All trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin are useful, but the legendary cards stand out on a completely different level.

Which legendary trooper cards are in Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Trooper cards become available in the game after Chapter 5: The Iron Code. You'll be given access to a group of troopers that you can equip to aid you in battle. From here, you'll also want to head to the inn and speak to Bakumatsu Bob in the kitchen to unlock your various DLC. This includes the Elite General collection.

Some legendary trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin can be unlocked for free via DLC upon the game's launch. Others came with the game's Digital Deluxe Edition but are also available elsewhere.

However, one downside to Like a Dragon: Ishin's trooper card system is it's all really a gamble. There are a few ways you can get trooper cards, and what rank/reward you receive that's completely random.

The below legendary trooper cards can be unlocked via masked enemies in Kyo, rewards from the battle dungeons, and Trooper Recruitment while in the Shinsengumi compound. The more money you spend, the better your chances of unlocking one of the legendary cards, but it's never guaranteed.

There's no easy way to get these cards, but there are ways to farm them. Make sure to defeat any "Masked Man" enemy group you encounter while in Kyo. These can drop any of the trooper cards, including the legendary ones. Between these and the dungeon battles in the Shinsengumi compound, these are the best ways to farm for legendary drops.

The cards with an asterisk next to them are legendary trooper cards with the Expansion Kit DLC, besides normal means in-game.

Unlockable legendary trooper cards in-game

Ishioda Denji

Nishitani Shigeharu

Ryudo Rikiya

Shinada Tatsunoske

Tendo Yojiro

Sayama Kaho

Yama-Goroshi

Song Hyun

Kasuga Ichinojo*

Mudoda Sae*

Makimura Mako*

Toranosuke*

Karaage*

Mamezo*

While the above trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin can be unlocked via gameplay, these come from the free Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle. These features are familiar faces to gamers worldwide, like Kenny Omega of AEW and actor Rahul Kohli.

Others are cosplayers like VampyBitMe, incredible musicians like Alex Moukala, or streamers like Cohh Carnage and Nyatasha Nyanners. These cards are incredibly powerful, and their uses vary, but they all come to players for free, regardless of what version you purchase.

Elite Generals DLC cards

Kenny Omega

Rahul Kohli

Cohh Carnage

Nyatasha Nyanners

VampyBitMe

Alex Moukala

All trooper cards in Like a Dragon: Ishin are fantastic, but these are the cream of the crop, the strongest cards you can use.

