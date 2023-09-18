All Lies of P starter classes, explained

In Soulslike games, the starter classes determine the basic mechanics of your character. Lies of P, a new entry based on the classic tale of Pinocchio, also incorporates this mechanic. Set in the city of Krat, players are attacked by a plague of enchanted puppets. Although Pinocchio is the main character, he doesn't harbor any intentions of becoming a real boy. Instead, his purpose is to find the person responsible for the chaos.

That said, it is important to have a basic understanding of the game's features. To that end, we will look at each class in detail.

What are the starter classes in Lies of P?

The starter classes are a set of stats for your character (Image via Neowiz Games)

Before choosing the right starter classes in Neowiz Games' Lies of P, you should determine your game style: strength-based, agility-based, or a balance of both. This will make you feel much more comfortable and allow your character to build in your image.

However, the mechanics of Lies of P are not restrictive, so choosing a class will not hinder your skill development.

1) Path of the B*stard

B*stard is the agility-focused among the starter classes (Image via Neowiz Games)

Among the starter classes, Path of the B*stard is based on a fast combat style, motivated by high stamina. While this allows you to inflict a greater number of attacks, the game balances this stat with a low health bar.

It also gives you a weapon from the start, the Wintry Rapier, which allows you to pierce enemies and damage them before running away. However, the arsenal provided in the class is very weak.

In short, Path of the B*stard is for those who like speed. You can easily defeat slower enemies but not the more resistant ones. To be effective, you must have great skill with the game controls and good reflexes.

Pros

A character with a lot of endurance

Excellent dodging skills

Cons

Very low health bar

Very weak attacks

Stats

Vitality: 8

Vigor: 12

Capacity: 7

Motivity: 5

Technique: 11

Advance: 6

2) Path of the Sweeper

The Greatsword of Fate is the starting weapon for Sweepers (Image via Neowiz Games)

Another of the starter classes in Lies of P is called Path of the Sweeper. Its focus is on strength, which is duly balanced with low durability. In this class, you will have the strongest version of your character. You can defeat enemies with a few hits, so a good tactic can be essential in maximizing the damage of your actions. Furthermore, the strength allows you to equip heavier weapons.

However, your character will be exhausted after a few attacks due to its low vitality. This will warrant extensive evasive maneuvers against your enemies before staging another attack. The starting weapon in Path of the Sweeper is the Greatsword of Fate.

Pros

High resistance

Attacks with more damage

Cons

Low vitality

Slow characters

Stats

Vitality: 11

Vigor: 5

Capacity: 11

Motivity: 11

Technique: 5

Advance: 6

3) The Cricket

With The Cricket, you get the most balanced build (Image via Neowiz Games)

Finding the balance between strength and vitality can be a prudent move, which leads to the third class in Lies of P: The Cricket.

In this mode, your character doesn't boast any outstanding attributes. That said, it may be the most suitable for beginners, as starting with a well-balanced character will allow extensive customization and skill improvement. The starting weapon for this class is the Puppet Blade.

Pros

Balanced stats

Can equip any weapon available in the game

Cons

Does not excel at anything

Maintaining balance prevents the character from developing quickly

Stats

Vitality: 9

Vigor: 7

Capacity: 8

Motivity: 9

Technique: 9

Advance: 7

Akin to other Soulslike games, Lies of Pi has starkly different classes. Players must assess their options and prioritize their attributes before diving into the game.