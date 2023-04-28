All lightsaber colors and how to get them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

It is implicit that lightsabers are an integral part of the Star Wars universe, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor doesn't shy away from offering up a selection of customizations for your trusty blade. The previous title allowed players to accessorize their blades to a great extent, with Jedi Survivor having expanded further on the same. With the extensive range of components and materials available in the game, you can craft almost any kind of custom saber you want.

These modifications have no effect on the blade's efficiency or combat. They purely exist for aesthetic purposes.

Here is a guide to get you started on creating your personal lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

All lightsaber colors and customizations explained

How to get the customizations for your lightsaber?

There are three main customizable sections for your saber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, namely, Components, Blade, and Materials. Together, they provide numerous iterations for you to try out.

While color options come preloaded with the game, various components and materials can be found in crates in the environment or bought from vendors. Once you unlock the workbench (which happens quite early in the story), you can start customizing your saber.

Blade: All available colors

All initial blade colors in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

There are primarily nine color selections for your Plasma Blade in Jedi Survivor:

Blue

Green

Purple

Yellow

Cyan

Magenta

Indigo

Orange

White

These options are available as soon as you gain access to the workbenches. You can find one on the Mantis, and the rest are scattered throughout locations on different planets and environments.

Red and Party Lightsaber

Red saber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Upon completing the game, you can start a New Journey Plus mode, where you will get two additional sabers: Red and Party Lightsaber. The red blade is the traditional saber from the Star Wars lore, while the Party Saber is a cool new addition that changes the blade's color with every swing.

Components

Various Component options in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

There are primarily five types of components for both parts of the lightsaber. Each of them comes in different designs that you can find in loot boxes or buy from vendors.

Emitter

Vents

Switch

Grip

Pommels

Each of these components is extensively customizable by using 19 different options for each component. You can even change the vent angle as per your choices which goes to show the level of freedom Jedi Survivor provides for your blades.

The appearance of similar parts may slightly vary for the right part of the saber, which is the Shoto Saber that makes your duel blade. You can select different components for the smaller blade, but any material changes will apply to both parts of your weapon.

Materials

Material options in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Materials help you decide the look of the various components you choose for your saber and have five areas as well:

Primary

Secondary

Accent

Grip

Condition

Here you get a selection of 24 combinations of materials for various parts of the saber that provide different aesthetics to the components. There is a polishing slider for the materials as well. You can play around with it to really bring out the minute details and textures of the materials.

The Condition setting allows you to essentially age your weapon. You can go for a brand-new polished look or have an ancient appearance indicative of countless battles.

Lightsabers allow for some really cool and flashy moves in Star Wars games. With insanely detailed customizations provided here, you can showcase artistic builds that reflect your personal tastes as you slash your way through the enemies.

